India's Organic Exports To Australia Surges, Creates More Opportunities For Farmers
Both the countries have signed the Mutual Recognition Arrangement (MRA) for organic products, which demonstrates the shared commitment of the India–Australia Economic Cooperation and Trade Arrangement (ECTA) and strengthens the strategic partnership between India and Australia.
The Mutual Recognition Arrangement covers organic products that are grown and processed in the jurisdictions of the participants, including unprocessed plant products, excluding seaweed, aquatic plants, and greenhouse crops, processed foods composed of one or more ingredients of plant origin and wine.
“The arrangement reflects the trust and confidence our two countries place in each other's organic standards and certification systems. The MRA will simplify the compliance requirements and create new opportunities for the farmers and exporters,” said Commerce Ministry.
Sunil Barthwal, Commerce Secretary, said that the role of the National Programme for Organic Production (NPOP) in setting rigorous standards for India's organic ecosystem and keeping India's organic sector transparent and credible.
He highlighted that organic products should not be viewed as a mere certification but as a reflection of a comprehensive system that preserves integrity, maintains strict standards and ensures farmers' incomes. With organic produce commanding 30-40 per cent higher prices, farmers benefit from improved livelihoods.
He further stressed the need for labelling, penalties and regulatory measures to ensure strict separation of organic from non-organic produce, while also calling for greater capacity building, training and advisory support for farmers.
“Organic products must not be so-called organic but certified organic, with every stakeholder in the chain taking pride in maintaining that integrity,” Barthwal said.
Tom Black, First Assistant Secretary, Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry, Australia, appreciated India's fast-growing organic sector and the role of the Indian diaspora in increasing the organic trade between India and Australia.
He noted that Australia leads with 53 million hectares of organic farmland and highlighted trade opportunities in cereals, tea, spices, beverages and wines.
