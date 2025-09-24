Team Lewis Picks New Director For Singapore Office
(MENAFN- PRovoke) SINGAPORE - Global marketing agency Team Lewis has appointed Danny Lim as its new director for its Singapore office. Lim brings over 20 years of experience in integrated communications, public relations, digital marketing as well as journalism to the role, further strengthening the agency's leadership in Singapore and beyond.
In his new role, Lim will oversee client strategy, business development, and team leadership, working to deliver innovative solutions for both local and international clients. His appointment underscores Team Lewis' commitment to investing in top talent and driving growth in the Asia-Pacific region particularly after the agency was recently named in PRovoke Media's list of 36 best agencies in Asia for 2025.
With deep experience in B2B communications, enterprise technology and cybersecurity, Lim has been brought on board to strengthen and grow the agency's expanding technology portfolio, which includes brands like Sophos and Schneider Electric. The agency is also ramping up its work in the mobility technology space, working with automotive, smart infrastructure, alternative transport, and emerging mobility tech leaders to deliver impactful campaigns.
“I am excited to join Team Lewis at a time of rapid change and opportunity in the communications industry,” said Lim.“The emergence of artificial intelligence optimization is once again highlighting the importance of ongoing coverage and the power of the media. I look forward to working with the talented team in Singapore to help our clients navigate the evolving media landscape and better harness AI and integrated comms to achieve their business goals.”
“Clients are looking for deeper consult in this new AI-driven world of content overload. Getting attention and demonstrating relevance can be a challenge. That's why we have launched a number of solutions globally to better support our clients across sectors. I look forward to working closely with Danny and the team to roll these out and see the impact they will have for our clients,” said Pamela Tor Das, VP, Singapore and emerging markets, Team Lewis.
