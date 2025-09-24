PM Modi In Greater Noida And Rajasthan Today: Know Full Itinerary And Key Agendas Here

MENAFN - Live Mint) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan today, 25 September.

The prime minister will inaugurate the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show-2025 at Greater Noida at around 9:30 AM. He will also address the gathering on the occasion, according to government statement.

Thereafter, Prime Minister will visit Rajasthan and lay the foundation stone and inaugurate multiple development projects worth ₹1,22,100 and address a public function at Banswara at around 1:45 PM. He will also interact with PM Kusum beneficiaries.

The Greater Noida Visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show-2025 (UPITS-2025) at Greater Noida in Gautam Buddha Nagar district , Uttar Pradesh to begin his engagements for the day.

The trade show, under the theme“Ultimate Sourcing Begins Here”, is being held from 25 to 29 September.

UPITS-2025 will highlight the state's diverse craft traditions, modern industries, robust MSMEs, and emerging entrepreneurs on a single platform. Key sectors that will be represented include handicrafts, textiles, leather, agriculture, food processing, IT, electronics, AYUSH among others. It will also feature Uttar Pradesh's rich art, culture, and cuisine under one roof, the government said.

Russia participating as a partner country

Russia will participate as a partner country adding strategic significance opening avenues for bilateral trade, technology exchange, and long-term cooperation. Over 2,400 exhibitors; 1,25,000 B2B visitors; and 4,50,000 B2C visitors will participate in the trade show, the governmnet statement said.

On September 26, the Russia–India Business Dialogue will bring together policymakers, industrialists, financial institutions, insurance firms, and academia from both nations.

This is the third edition of the mega event

Since its inception, UPITS has grown remarkably in scale and impact. The inaugural 2023 edition, opened by President Droupadi Murmu, featured 1,914 exhibitors and 400 foreign buyers.

The second edition, inaugurated by then-Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, expanded to 2,122 exhibitors, 350 foreign buyers, and 500,000 visitors, generating export orders worth over ₹2,200 crore and direct sales of ₹40 crore.

One District One Product

A major highlight will be the One District One Product (ODOP) Pavilion, featuring 343 stalls dedicated to the signature products of each district. From Bhadohi carpets and Firozabad glasswork to Moradabad metalware and Saharanpur woodcraft, these displays will showcase the journey of UP's craftsmanship from local to global.

The pavilion will also open opportunities for networking, business collaborations, and partnerships involving startups, designers, and international buyers, it added.

PM Modi in Rajasthan

The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate multiple development projects of the central and state government worth over ₹1,22,100 crore at Banswara in Rajasthan later in the day.

The prime minister will lay the foundation stone of Anushakti Vidhyut Nigam Ltd's (ASHVINI) Mahi Banswara Rajasthan Atomic Power Project (4X700 MW) worth around ₹42,000 crore.

Prime Minister Modi will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of green energy projects worth around ₹19,210 crore in Rajasthan. He will inaugurate solar projects at Phalodi, Jaisalmer, Jalore, Sikar among others. He will also lay the foundation stone of the solar project at Bikaner.

PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone of three power transmission projects worth over ₹13,180 crore under Renewable Energy Zone (REZ) initiative of Government of India, which aims to develop 181.5 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030 across eight states.

Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate Feeder Level Solarization projects of 3517 MW, worth over ₹16,050 crore, in the states of Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka under PM-KUSUM (Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha evam Utthaan Mahabhiyan) Scheme (Component C).

Prime Minister Modi will lay the foundation stone of construction of flyovers at Bharatpur city, a bridge over the Banas River, and 116 Atal Pragati Path projects. He will also inaugurate and dedicate to the nation multiple road projects related to National and State Highways in Barmer, Ajmer, Dungarpur districts among others. These projects worth over ₹2,630 crore will improve regional road connectivity, ensure smoother traffic and enhance road safety.

Prime Minister Modi will flag off three trains, Vande Bharat Express Train between Bikaner and Delhi Cantt, Vande Bharat Express Train between Jodhpur & Delhi Cantt and Udaipur City – Chandigarh Express. These trains will significantly improve connectivity between Rajasthan and other northern states.

