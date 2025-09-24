Exhibit Portrays Lebanese Journey In Latin America

MENAFN - Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – The Holy Spirit University of Kaslik (USEK) is hosting the exhibition“The Lebanese Journey in Latin America-From Then to Now” and the conference“Diplomacy Across Oceans: 80 Years of Lebanon-Latin America” on diplomatic and migratory relations between Lebanon and Latin America. The conference and the exhibition opening will take place on Thursday (25) at the USEK Library in Kaslik.

The exhibition will feature a selection of archives and publications, such as newspapers in Arabic, Portuguese, and Spanish-a legacy of the Syrian and Lebanese diaspora in Latin American countries. The material is part of a digitization project preserving the memory of this immigration, which USEK is carrying out in partnership with the Arab-Brazilian Chamber of Commerce (ABCC ). The ABCC is also a partner in the conference and exhibition, organized by the USEK's Library and Center for Latin American Studies and Cultures (CECAL).

Citing newspapers published by the diaspora starting in 1894 in Latin American countries, researcher, writer, and CECAL director Roberto Khatlab says they were like a traveling school that circulated everywhere. According to Khatlab, in 1950 there were 95 diaspora newspapers in Brazil, 58 in Argentina, 17 in Mexico, eight in Chile, three in Cuba, and one in Uruguay.“USEK has sought to preserve digital and physical copies of this rich heritage of emigration,” says Khatlab, mentioning, in addition to the ABCC, the Nínawa Dahe Foundation of Buenos Aires, Argentina, as a partner in this work.

The conference will address Lebanon's relations with Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Mexico, and Uruguay. The discussion will be opened by USEK's president, Joseph Moukarzel, followed by a panel moderated by the head of the university's Department of Political Science and International Relations, Dominik Hamm, featuring ambassadors to Lebanon from Argentina, Maria Virginia Ruiz Quintar; Brazil, Tarcísio Costa; Mexico, Francisco Ernesto Romero Bock; and the chargé d'affaires of Uruguay's embassy, Jorge Dotta.

After the debates, the exhibition featuring immigration-related pieces is scheduled to open at 5 p.m. The show will remain on view until the end of October at USEK's Library. Admission is free, and visits can be made Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Conference“Diplomacy Across the Oceans: 80 Years of Lebanon-Latin America”

September 25, 2025 (Thursday), at 4:00 p.m.

USEK Library – Kaslik Campus – Lebanon

Exhibition“The Lebanese Journey in Latin America–From Then to Now”

Opening on September 25 (Thursday), at 5:00 p.m.

Usek Library – Kaslik Campus – Lebanon

Visitation Monday to Friday, from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., until the end of October 2025

Free admission

