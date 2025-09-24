Swiss-Belhotel International Wins Corporate Excellence Award

[From left] Sarjit Singh, Senior Advisor, Deloitte & Touche LLP and APEA 2025 Jury member, Edward Faull, Senior Vice President - Technical Services and Projects, and SVP - Operations & Development - Vietnam and Central Asia, Swiss-Belhotel International, Gavin M. Faull, Chairman and President, Swiss-Belhotel International, Matthew Faull, Senior Vice President of E-commerce, Distribution & IT, Swiss-Belhotel International, Richard Tsang, President, Enterprise Asia.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.