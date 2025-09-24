Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Swiss-Belhotel International Wins Corporate Excellence Award

Swiss-Belhotel International Wins Corporate Excellence Award


2025-09-24 11:04:44
(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswir - 25 September 2025 - Swiss-Belhotel International, a global hospitality management group, is proud to announce it has been awarded the Corporate Excellence Award at the prestigious Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards (APEA) 2025.




[From left] Sarjit Singh, Senior Advisor, Deloitte & Touche LLP and APEA 2025 Jury member, Edward Faull, Senior Vice President - Technical Services and Projects, and SVP - Operations & Development - Vietnam and Central Asia, Swiss-Belhotel International, Gavin M. Faull, Chairman and President, Swiss-Belhotel International, Matthew Faull, Senior Vice President of E-commerce, Distribution & IT, Swiss-Belhotel International, Richard Tsang, President, Enterprise Asia.
The award ceremony, held recently at the Sands Expo & Convention Centre in Singapore, recognized the company's commitment to entrepreneurial and corporate excellence.

Chairman and President, Gavin M. Faull, along with Matthew Faull, Senior Vice President of E-commerce, Distribution & IT, and Edward Faull, Senior Vice President - Technical Services and Projects, and SVP - Operations & Development - Vietnam and Central Asia, were honored to accept the award on behalf of the company.

In his remarks, Mr. Faull said, "Receiving this award is nothing short of extraordinary. It is a testament to the hard work, passion, and perseverance of our entire team across the globe. We are incredibly proud of this achievement, which reaffirms our strategy of sustainable growth and our ability to adapt to evolving market demands while maintaining the highest standards of hospitality."

"I personally thank every member of our team for their unwavering commitment," he continued. "Your passion and professionalism are the foundation of our success. As we look ahead, we will continue to set new milestones, seize new opportunities, and further empower our exceptional team."

With a diverse portfolio of over 150+ hotels and a presence in 20 countries, Swiss-Belhotel International continues to be a leader in the global hospitality industry. The company is recognized for its world-class management models, multi-brand strategy, and owner-centric approach.

The APEA award is a prestigious award recognizing entrepreneurial excellence, which encourages innovation and growth in entrepreneurship. This recognition is a powerful testament to Swiss-Belhotel International's core philosophy of "Passion and ProfessionalismTM" , celebrating the dedication of its global team.

--br->

MENAFN24092025003551001712ID1110108110

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search