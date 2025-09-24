Nightfood Holdings Inc. (NGTF) Secures $31M Hotel Deal, $80M AI-Robotics Push, And Culinary Tech Ventures To Cement Hospitality Leadership



NGTF recently finalized the acquisition of a 155-room Holiday Inn in Victorville for $31 million, serving as its first Robotics-as-a-service hub

The company is continuing hotel acquisitions with an $80 million investment, serving as a live testbed for its AI-powered platform

RoboOp365, the company's subsidiary, launched AI-powered culinary robotics at the California Restaurant Show, disrupting the hospitality automation system with a $32.5B foodservice training market These updates underscore the company's strategic vision, combining robotics deployment, hotel ownership, and workforce education

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network)

Nightfood Holdings (OTCQB: NGTF ) is consolidating its Position as a leading force in the AI-backed revolution in the hospitality industry, strategically merging culinary education with robotics deployment. Recently, the company finalized its flagship property acquisition, a 155-room Holiday Inn in Victorville, California, valued at over $31 million. The property is expected to serve as NGTF's flagship Robotics-as-a-Service innovation hub (ibn/WfAJn ).

This recent acquisition is just one of the company's larger $80 million investments in AI-enabled hotels, which also includes other investments in California (ibn/a8KDy ). Through its strategic approach of leveraging robotic systems and owning hotel assets, the company is progressively developing...

Read More>>

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to NGTF are available in the company's newsroom at

About AINewsWire

AINewsWire (“AINW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on the latest advancements in artificial intelligence (“AI”), including the technologies, trends and trailblazers driving innovation forward. It is one of 70+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio @ IBN that delivers : (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, AINW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists, and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, AINW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

AINW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from AINewsWire, text“AI” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit

Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

href="/cdn-cgi/l/email-protection#ce8baaa7baa1bc8e8f8780abb9bd99a7bcabe0ada1a3" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer noopener">[email protected] AINewsWire is powered by IBN

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the AINewsWire website applicable to all content provided by AINW, wherever published or re-published: imer,