Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (TSX.V: UCU) (OTCQX: UURAF) Positions Western REE Supply Chain With Rapidsx Edge



Russia President Vladimir Putin has instructed his government to deliver a comprehensive rare earth development program this year.

U.S. policy is moving in similar but differently aligned ways. Ucore's RapidSX advanced separation technology designed to reduce many of the bottlenecks in rare earth element processing.

When superpowers move, supply chains shift. Earlier this month, Russia's issued a directive ordering a government plan by November 2025 to ramp up its rare earth metals development ( ); the announcement signals both urgency and a geopolitical push to control critical mineral resources. Ucore Rare Metals (TSX.V: UCU) (OTCQX: UURAF) , meanwhile, has been quietly advancing its RapidSX(TM) separation and processing platform and securing U.S. government support to build a Strategic Metals Complex (“SMC”) aimed at delivering rare earth oxide (“REO”) products by the second half of 2026. Ucore is staking its claim as part of the West's effort to establish reliable, non-China-dependent rare earth and critical mineral supply chains.

Russia holds the fifth-largest reserves of rare earth metals globally, and the country's directive reflects President Vladimir Putin's instruction to the government to deliver a comprehensive rare earth development program this year. The order is driven by a desire to increase mining, processing and...

