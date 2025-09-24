Networknewsbreaks New Pacific Metals Corp. (NYSE American: NEWP) (TSX: NUAG) Emerging As Key Player In Bolivia's Silver Belt

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) New Pacific (NYSE American: NEWP) (TSX: NUAG) , a Canadian exploration and development company, is poised for opportunity as one of the few international players with advanced projects in Bolivia's silver belt.“New Pacific's flagship Silver Sand and Carangas projects are discoveries made within the last five years and represent two of the world's largest undeveloped silver deposits. They stand out for their scale and grade. Together, Silver Sand and Carangas could position New Pacific among the top global primary silver producers, with potential combined output of nearly 19 million ounces annually when production begins.”

About New Pacific Metals Corp.

New Pacific is a Canadian exploration and development company with three precious metal projects in Bolivia. The company's flagship Silver Sand project has the potential to be developed into one of the world's largest silver mines. The company is also advancing its robust, high-margin silver-lead-zinc Carangas project. Additionally a discovery drill program was completed at Silverstrike in 2022.

