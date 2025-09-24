Solid India See Off Bangladesh, Book Asia Cup Final Spot
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) India secured their place in the Asia Cup final Wednesday as Abhishek Sharma starred with 75 in a comfortable 41-run win over Bangladesh in Dubai.
The holders posted 168-6 batting first after stumbling following a quick start, but their spinners helped stifle Bangladesh to 127 all out.
The result means Sri Lanka are out of the tournament, with Thursday's Super Four match between Pakistan and Bangladesh to decide who faces India in Sunday's final.
Abhishek has enjoyed a remarkable start to his T20 international career with 783 runs from 22 matches at a strike-rate of 197.72.
The opener set up victory with another brilliant innings, striking six sixes and five fours in his 37-ball blitz, which ended with a run-out caused by a mix-up with captain Suryakumar Yadav.
Both Abhishek and fellow opener Shubman Gill, who made 29, started cautiously before the two took on left-arm spinner Nasum Ahmed, smashing 21 runs off the fourth over.
Abhishek reached his fifty off just 25 balls after Gill fell to leg-spinner Rishad Hossain.
Rishad quickly struck again with the wicket of the promoted Shivam Dube, before the dismissals of Abhishek and Suryakumar, for five off 11 balls, left India on 114-4. Hardik Pandya ensured India reached a competitive total with a 29-ball 38 with four fours and one six.
Jasprit Bumrah struck first to send back opener Tanzid Hasan for one in the second over of Bangladesh's chase, before Saif Hassan and Parvez Hossain Emon, who made 21, put on 42 runs to steady the innings.
But Kuldeep Yadav dismissed Parvez and Bangladesh soon lost their way as the Indian spinners took charge. Saif, who survived four dropped catches, played a lone hand to raise Bangladesh hopes. Kuldeep struck twice with successive balls before Nasum played out the hat-trick ball. Saif finally fell in the 18th over for 69 to Bumrah and Bangladesh were bowled out in 19.3 overs.
BRIEF SCORE:
SIndia 168 for 6 (Abhishek 75, Hardik 38, Rishad 2-27) beat Bangladesh (Saif 69, Kuldeep 3-18, Bumrah 2-18, Varun 2-29) by 41 runsAsia Cup 2025 Abhishek Sharma Bangladesh India
The holders posted 168-6 batting first after stumbling following a quick start, but their spinners helped stifle Bangladesh to 127 all out.
The result means Sri Lanka are out of the tournament, with Thursday's Super Four match between Pakistan and Bangladesh to decide who faces India in Sunday's final.
Abhishek has enjoyed a remarkable start to his T20 international career with 783 runs from 22 matches at a strike-rate of 197.72.
The opener set up victory with another brilliant innings, striking six sixes and five fours in his 37-ball blitz, which ended with a run-out caused by a mix-up with captain Suryakumar Yadav.
Both Abhishek and fellow opener Shubman Gill, who made 29, started cautiously before the two took on left-arm spinner Nasum Ahmed, smashing 21 runs off the fourth over.
Abhishek reached his fifty off just 25 balls after Gill fell to leg-spinner Rishad Hossain.
Rishad quickly struck again with the wicket of the promoted Shivam Dube, before the dismissals of Abhishek and Suryakumar, for five off 11 balls, left India on 114-4. Hardik Pandya ensured India reached a competitive total with a 29-ball 38 with four fours and one six.
Jasprit Bumrah struck first to send back opener Tanzid Hasan for one in the second over of Bangladesh's chase, before Saif Hassan and Parvez Hossain Emon, who made 21, put on 42 runs to steady the innings.
But Kuldeep Yadav dismissed Parvez and Bangladesh soon lost their way as the Indian spinners took charge. Saif, who survived four dropped catches, played a lone hand to raise Bangladesh hopes. Kuldeep struck twice with successive balls before Nasum played out the hat-trick ball. Saif finally fell in the 18th over for 69 to Bumrah and Bangladesh were bowled out in 19.3 overs.
BRIEF SCORE:
SIndia 168 for 6 (Abhishek 75, Hardik 38, Rishad 2-27) beat Bangladesh (Saif 69, Kuldeep 3-18, Bumrah 2-18, Varun 2-29) by 41 runsAsia Cup 2025 Abhishek Sharma Bangladesh India
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Stratx Launches Compliance-Aware Routing Protocol For Stablecoins, Rwas, And Cross-Border Settlement
- Kucoin Appeals FINTRAC Decision, Reaffirms Commitment To Compliance
- FBS Analysis Shows Ethereum Positioning As Wall Street's Base Layer
- VCUK Launches New Private Equity And Venture Capital Initiative With A Focus On Europe
- Zebu Live 2025 Welcomes Coinbase, Solana, And Other Leaders Together For UK's Biggest Web3 Summit
- Betfury Is At SBC Summit Lisbon 2025: Affiliate Growth In Focus
- Moonx: The Leading Crypto Trading Platform With X1000 Leverage And Unlimited Meme Coin Access
CommentsNo comment