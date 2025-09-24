Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Saudi Arabia's 95Th National Day Marked In Doha


2025-09-24 11:01:21
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Saudi Arabia's 95th National Day was marked in Doha today at a grand reception hosted by the Saudi embassy. Saudi Arabia's ambassador to Qatar, Prince Mansour bin Khalid bin Farhan al-Saud, was joined by HE Sheikh Faisal bin Qassim al-Thani and Qatar's Minister of State and Qatar National Library president, HE Dr Hamad bin Abdulaziz al-Kawari in cutting a ceremonial cake on the occasion as HE the Minister of Transport Sheikh Mohamed bin Abdullah bin Mohammed al-Thani, HE the Minister of Endowments (Awqaf) and Islamic Affairs Ghanem bin Shaheen bin Ghanem al-Ghanem, HE the Minister of Municipality Abdullah bin Hamad bin Abdullah al-Attiyah, Ministry of Foreign Affairs' Department of Protocol director ambassador Ibrahim Fakhro, and dean of the Diplomatic Corps and Eritrean ambassador Ali Ibrahim Ahmed looked on.

MENAFN24092025000067011011ID1110108067

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search