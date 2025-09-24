Saudi Arabia's 95Th National Day Marked In Doha
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Saudi Arabia's 95th National Day was marked in Doha today at a grand reception hosted by the Saudi embassy. Saudi Arabia's ambassador to Qatar, Prince Mansour bin Khalid bin Farhan al-Saud, was joined by HE Sheikh Faisal bin Qassim al-Thani and Qatar's Minister of State and Qatar National Library president, HE Dr Hamad bin Abdulaziz al-Kawari in cutting a ceremonial cake on the occasion as HE the Minister of Transport Sheikh Mohamed bin Abdullah bin Mohammed al-Thani, HE the Minister of Endowments (Awqaf) and Islamic Affairs Ghanem bin Shaheen bin Ghanem al-Ghanem, HE the Minister of Municipality Abdullah bin Hamad bin Abdullah al-Attiyah, Ministry of Foreign Affairs' Department of Protocol director ambassador Ibrahim Fakhro, and dean of the Diplomatic Corps and Eritrean ambassador Ali Ibrahim Ahmed looked on.
