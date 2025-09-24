Reflections From Hong Kong: Our Biggest And Best Annual Meeting Yet

This was our biggest and best yet: over 700 attendees, 100+ speakers, and 33 sponsors came together under the theme“A Movement for All.” It was the first time our programming centered outright on two problem statements, including unpacking how to make responsible purchasing practices the norm and trouble-shooting more effective buyer-supplier engagement models. The energy in every room made it clear: this is a movement that's only gaining momentum.

What stood out most this year was the engagement of manufacturers. Their presence and voice were felt across every stage, roundtable, and networking moment. It was noticed by everyone. And rightly so, because accelerating climate action and embedding responsible purchasing practices can only happen if manufacturers are at the center of the conversation.

The content and dialogue across the two days were outstanding. From urgent discussions on climate risks and adaptation, to bold ideas for rewiring buyer–supplier relationships, to practical steps on responsible purchasing practices, every session pushed us forward. The honesty from C-suite leaders (we also had more CEOs joining the event than ever before) was refreshing, the insights from practitioners were invaluable, and the collective sense of responsibility was inspiring.

Of course, none of this would have been possible without the remarkable effort of the Cascale team. From content planning to logistics, from sponsorship to media, from speaker support to production - you brought passion, professionalism, and determination at every step. I am deeply proud of what we accomplished together. So, thank you again for your collective efforts.

As I look back, here are a few personal takeaways from Hong Kong:



Manufacturers stepped up. Their engagement and honesty shaped the dialogue in a way that felt fresh and much-needed.

C-suite leaders didn't hold back. The candid discussion on power dynamics and purchasing practices showed both the challenges and the pathways forward.

Climate action and decent work are inseparable. Every conversation circled back to the fact that these aren't parallel issues; they're intertwined.

Energy and appetite for solutions are strong. Despite political headwinds, the sense of urgency and collaboration was palpable. Our team raised the bar. From planning to execution, this was Cascale at its best, and I couldn't be prouder.

This event has set a new bar. We broke records, built new connections, and sparked ideas that will shape our industry in the months and years ahead. And we're not stopping here. We're already excited for what's next: the Cascale Annual Meeting 2026 in Greece.

Thank you to everyone who joined us in Hong Kong, in person and virtually. Together, we're proving that sustainability is not just a goal, but a business imperative. And together, we are building a movement for all.

- Lee GreenVP, Marketing & Communications