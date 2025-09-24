Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Secretary Rubio's Meeting With Kenyan President Ruto

Secretary Rubio's Meeting With Kenyan President Ruto


2025-09-24 11:00:25

The below is attributable to Deputy Spokesperson Tommy Pigott:

Secretary of State Rubio met with Kenyan President Ruto on the margins of the UN General Assembly. The Secretary lauded Kenya’s brave contributions to Haiti’s peace and security. Both Secretary Rubio and President Ruto emphasized the need for urgent action at the UN to establish a Gang Suppression Force and UN Support Office for Haiti to combat gang violence and ensure Haiti sets itself back on the path towards stability. The Secretary and President Ruto discussed U.S.-Kenyan security co-operation and the pivotal role Kenya plays ensuring regional security. The Secretary and President also reviewed numerous opportunities for U.S. commercial investment in key Kenyan sectors.

MENAFN24092025004514009831ID1110108054

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search