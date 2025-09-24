Secretary Rubio's Meeting With Kenyan President Ruto

The below is attributable to Deputy Spokesperson Tommy Pigott:

Secretary of State Rubio met with Kenyan President Ruto on the margins of the UN General Assembly. The Secretary lauded Kenya’s brave contributions to Haiti’s peace and security. Both Secretary Rubio and President Ruto emphasized the need for urgent action at the UN to establish a Gang Suppression Force and UN Support Office for Haiti to combat gang violence and ensure Haiti sets itself back on the path towards stability. The Secretary and President Ruto discussed U.S.-Kenyan security co-operation and the pivotal role Kenya plays ensuring regional security. The Secretary and President also reviewed numerous opportunities for U.S. commercial investment in key Kenyan sectors.