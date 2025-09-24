I Taught Koshur In Malaysia And Rediscovered Kashmir
By Subail Manzoor
Years before I ever read him on the iconic Bund by the Jhelum, just across from his home, I learned that the heart could be a weapon.
I was just a boy then, walking among the chinar leaves with the damp smell of earth all around, when someone recited Agha Shahid Ali's lines.
I felt it in my chest, a strange feeling that had nothing to do with understanding the words and everything to do with recognizing something inside me.
Years later, the lesson came back to me when I read about the beloved bard's airport encounter.
“Are you carrying anything dangerous for the passengers?” the officer asked him, eyes flicking over the passport, the boarding pass, perhaps even the shadow of a poet.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Stratx Launches Compliance-Aware Routing Protocol For Stablecoins, Rwas, And Cross-Border Settlement
- Kucoin Appeals FINTRAC Decision, Reaffirms Commitment To Compliance
- FBS Analysis Shows Ethereum Positioning As Wall Street's Base Layer
- VCUK Launches New Private Equity And Venture Capital Initiative With A Focus On Europe
- Zebu Live 2025 Welcomes Coinbase, Solana, And Other Leaders Together For UK's Biggest Web3 Summit
- Betfury Is At SBC Summit Lisbon 2025: Affiliate Growth In Focus
- Moonx: The Leading Crypto Trading Platform With X1000 Leverage And Unlimited Meme Coin Access
CommentsNo comment