I Taught Koshur In Malaysia And Rediscovered Kashmir

By Subail Manzoor

Years before I ever read him on the iconic Bund by the Jhelum, just across from his home, I learned that the heart could be a weapon.

I was just a boy then, walking among the chinar leaves with the damp smell of earth all around, when someone recited Agha Shahid Ali's lines.

I felt it in my chest, a strange feeling that had nothing to do with understanding the words and everything to do with recognizing something inside me.

Years later, the lesson came back to me when I read about the beloved bard's airport encounter.

“Are you carrying anything dangerous for the passengers?” the officer asked him, eyes flicking over the passport, the boarding pass, perhaps even the shadow of a poet.