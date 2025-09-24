Exhibition“Indomitable Ukraine” Opens In London

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this information was posted on the embassy's Facebook page

The exhibition is dedicated to the resilience of the Ukrainian people and tells the story of a completely new type of war-one that is technological and multidimensional. Visitors can learn about the stories of Ukrainians, from soldiers on the front lines to civilians in the rear.

A special part of the exhibition is dedicated to honoring the memory of those who gave their lives for Ukraine's freedom, including British citizens.

“This is more than art. Indomitable Ukraine is a space of memory, strength, and hope that was born in Ukraine and spoke to the world from London,” the embassy said in a statement.

The exhibition is open daily from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at 16–18 Marshall St., London W1F 2BE. Admission is free.

As a reminder, a festival dedicated to Ukraine's Independence Day was held in the London borough of Richmond, bringing together the Ukrainian community in the United Kingdom.

