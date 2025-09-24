Inauguration Ceremony Of Bhowanipur 75 Palli's 61St Durga Puja Pandal Showcases The 2025 Theme Binodini
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Kolkata, 24th September, 2025: Mamata Banerjee inaugurated the grand Durga Puja pandal of Bhowanipur 75 Palli, officially marking the beginning of the committee's 61st year of celebrations. Widely regarded as an emerging star among South Kolkata's leading theme pujas, Bhowanipur 75 Palli has captivated the city this year with its evocative theme "Binodini" - a heartfelt tribute to Nati Binodini, the trailblazing 19th-century theatre icon who redefined the role of women on the Bengali stage. The inauguration was also attended by: Sri. Madan Mitra, MLA; Sri. Kartik Banerjee, Social Activist; Smt. Papiya Singh, Councillor & many other eminent personalities.
For 2025, Bhowanipur 75 Palli has transformed its pandal into a breathtaking narrative space, bringing to life Binodini's extraordinary journey through dramatic art installations, intricate set designs, thematic architecture, and immersive light-and-sound storytelling. Visitors are guided through the stages of her life - from her humble beginnings and rise to stardom, to her association with cultural stalwarts and her eventual spiritual retreat.
Born in 1862, Binodini Dasi defied societal stigma to become one of Bengal's most celebrated actresses, starring in over 80 acclaimed plays under the mentorship of Girish Chandra Ghosh. Her stellar performances in classics such as Chaitanya Lila, Sitar Bonobas, and Meghnad Badh earned admiration from luminaries like Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, Rabindranath Tagore, and Sri Ramakrishna Paramhansa. Her autobiography Amar Katha remains a landmark testimony to the struggles and triumphs of women in the arts.
Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Subir Das, Secretary of Bhowanipur 75 Palli, said, "We are deeply honoured that Hon'ble Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee inaugurated our 61st Durga Puja pandal. This year's theme, 'Binodini,' is not just an artistic tribute but also a reminder of the strength and perseverance of women who changed the cultural landscape of Bengal. Through this pandal, we aim to keep her story alive and inspire future generations."
The artistic curation for this year's pandal is helmed by Abhijit Nandy & idol by Parimal Pal. The layered design symbolically captures the phases of Binodini's life - her struggles, triumphs, and spiritual awakening, while the idol of Goddess Durga reflects her indomitable spirit, blending tradition with the essence of transformation.
With Mamata Banerjee's inauguration marking the official start of festivities, Bhowanipur 75 Palli warmly invites devotees, art lovers, and visitors to witness this immersive celebration of Bengal's theatrical heritage and cultural brilliance during Durga Puja 2025.
For 2025, Bhowanipur 75 Palli has transformed its pandal into a breathtaking narrative space, bringing to life Binodini's extraordinary journey through dramatic art installations, intricate set designs, thematic architecture, and immersive light-and-sound storytelling. Visitors are guided through the stages of her life - from her humble beginnings and rise to stardom, to her association with cultural stalwarts and her eventual spiritual retreat.
Born in 1862, Binodini Dasi defied societal stigma to become one of Bengal's most celebrated actresses, starring in over 80 acclaimed plays under the mentorship of Girish Chandra Ghosh. Her stellar performances in classics such as Chaitanya Lila, Sitar Bonobas, and Meghnad Badh earned admiration from luminaries like Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, Rabindranath Tagore, and Sri Ramakrishna Paramhansa. Her autobiography Amar Katha remains a landmark testimony to the struggles and triumphs of women in the arts.
Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Subir Das, Secretary of Bhowanipur 75 Palli, said, "We are deeply honoured that Hon'ble Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee inaugurated our 61st Durga Puja pandal. This year's theme, 'Binodini,' is not just an artistic tribute but also a reminder of the strength and perseverance of women who changed the cultural landscape of Bengal. Through this pandal, we aim to keep her story alive and inspire future generations."
The artistic curation for this year's pandal is helmed by Abhijit Nandy & idol by Parimal Pal. The layered design symbolically captures the phases of Binodini's life - her struggles, triumphs, and spiritual awakening, while the idol of Goddess Durga reflects her indomitable spirit, blending tradition with the essence of transformation.
With Mamata Banerjee's inauguration marking the official start of festivities, Bhowanipur 75 Palli warmly invites devotees, art lovers, and visitors to witness this immersive celebration of Bengal's theatrical heritage and cultural brilliance during Durga Puja 2025.
Company :-Media Connect
User :- Prerna Kothari
Email :...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Stratx Launches Compliance-Aware Routing Protocol For Stablecoins, Rwas, And Cross-Border Settlement
- Kucoin Appeals FINTRAC Decision, Reaffirms Commitment To Compliance
- FBS Analysis Shows Ethereum Positioning As Wall Street's Base Layer
- VCUK Launches New Private Equity And Venture Capital Initiative With A Focus On Europe
- Zebu Live 2025 Welcomes Coinbase, Solana, And Other Leaders Together For UK's Biggest Web3 Summit
- Betfury Is At SBC Summit Lisbon 2025: Affiliate Growth In Focus
- Moonx: The Leading Crypto Trading Platform With X1000 Leverage And Unlimited Meme Coin Access
CommentsNo comment