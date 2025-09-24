Marketsheer Taps Former Ivy League Big Tech Lead As New CEO

MENAFN - GetNews)Formally announced, Ms. Li will lead the company into a new era of growth and innovation, leveraging her extensive experience in the technology and entertainment sectors. Joining MarketSheer from prior prominent roles at Apple, United Nations, and Spotify where she was instrumental in managing mega-data and driving strategic insights before before founding her own tech driven platform for Indie Artists Jamalytics. Rachel's background also includes a strong academic foundation starting at South China Institute of Technology, a Double first Class university being top tier in engineering.

Towards her migration to the United States in pursuit of a masters, Ms Li finished at the prestigious Ivy League Columbia University. Post Graduation, Rachel would lead teams at some of the largest global institutions on Data and strategy.

This appointment is a testament to MarketSheer's commitment to leadership that is both visionary and grounded in data-driven excellence.

"Rachel's leadership is a perfect fit for MarketSheer's future," says Ken Reece, Chairman of BloxX Financial.“Her dynamic approach and profound understanding of the Strategic Data landscape entertainment industry's evolving with our tangible Hospitality experience will be invaluable towards the next generation of Live Events. We are confident that her guidance will propel our organization to new heights of success. Known for her ability to foster collaboration and empower teams, Ms. Li is expected to bring a fresh perspective that will strengthen MarketSheer's position on a national stage. Her proven track record of exceeding targets and driving innovation aligns with the company's mission to make a meaningful impact and build a competitive advantage.”

"I am honored to join the MarketSheer team," said Rachel Li. "I look forward to working with this talented group to enhance our customer satisfaction, foster employee growth, and strengthen our community engagement. Together, we will continue to innovate and deliver exceptional value to our clients and the industry of entertainment."

Today marks an exciting new chapter for MarketSheer, which operates under the umbrella of soon to be public BloxX Financial. The company is poised for significant advancement under her leadership.

About MarketSheer:

MarketSheer is a leader in the hospitality and entertainment space dedicated to providing data driven innovative solutions and services. The company is committed to excellence in all its endeavors, with a focus on strategic growth and industry leadership.