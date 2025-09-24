Tech Pioneer Patrick Gruhn Joins German UDS

MENAFN - GetNews) Launches Exclusive Startup Program with up to $1,000,000 Investment Opportunity

Potsdam, Germany - September 24, 2025 - The German University of Digital Science (German UDS) announced its first fully accredited digital university status in Germany while welcoming Patrick Gruhn as co-owner, who brings international recognition as an entrepreneur and technology leader. The university will expand globally under Gruhn's leadership while launching a startup program that provides up to $1,000,000 in funding to top student business ideas.

The German UDS university system provides students with access to German higher education through online programs that eliminate visa requirements, relocation expenses, and language barriers.

The prestigious German UDS university offers online degree programs to students from Africa, South America, India, and the United States who want to maintain their professional work in their home countries. The German UDS university provides students from all economic backgrounds with affordable elite education through its digital curriculum that teaches modern professional skills.

Patrick Gruhn leads an exclusive startup program at German UDS

Patrick Gruhn brings his 25+ years of entrepreneurial success and hundreds of millions in company value creation to German UDS through his extensive real-world business experience. The course on startup creation will be taught by Gruhn, who will share his expertise on building successful high-growth businesses. The program includes a $1,000,000 investment fund from Gruhn, which will support the most promising student business ideas.

According to Gruhn, digital education serves as the solution to resolve the worldwide shortage of qualified workers. The platform at German UDS provides students with knowledge acquisition and entrepreneurial development through its educational programs. Students should receive both business concepts and practical tools and resources to achieve success in digital markets.

Combining academic excellence with entrepreneurial learning

Gruhn was born in Hanover, Germany, before establishing his international business career, which spanned Germany, Switzerland, and the United States. His legal background from Harvard Law School, Yale, and MIT along with his entrepreneurial experience, makes him an ideal fit for German UDS. The Perpetuals Group operates as one of the first EU-regulated multilateral trading facilities for crypto derivatives under MiFID II through Gruhn's current business venture. The FTX Group acquired DigitalAssetsAG in 2021 from Gruhn.

About German UDS

Founded in 2023 by Prof. Dr. Christoph Meinel and Prof. Dr. Mike Friedrichsen, the German University of Digital Science (German UDS) is Germany's first state-accredited fully digital university. With 100% online, English-language programs including MBA degrees in Digital Transformation and Digital Technologies, as well as Master of Science degrees in Applied AI, Cybersecurity, Digital Leadership, and Advanced Digital Reality, German UDS prepares students for the demands of the digital economy. Its“University as a Service” model also allows flexible integration of its programs into other higher education institutions.

