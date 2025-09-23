Operation Cold Start: India To Conduct Largest Drone And Counter-Drone Exercise In October

New Delhi: The Indian Armed Forces are set to conduct their largest drone and counter-drone exercise since Operation Sindoor, with a strategic drill named 'Cold Start' scheduled in Madhya Pradesh from October 6 to 10. Officials from the Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff (HQ IDS) said that the exercise aims to rigorously test the armed forces' drone capabilities and counter-drone systems, marking a significant step in India's ongoing focus on modern aerial warfare. A conference was held in Delhi titled 'Counter UAVs & Air Defence Systems: The Future of Modern Warfare', which saw senior military officials and industry experts converging to discuss the latest developments and challenges in aerial defense systems.

What is the Purpose of Cold Start?

Chief of Integrated Defence Staff Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit, who was the Chief Guest of the event, highlighted why Cold Start was crucial for the Indian Armed Forces.“They [Pakistan] too are working to become like India, so we must always stay a step ahead. Our counter-drone and GPS jamming systems performed effectively during Operation Sindoor, ensuring no damage from adversary drones. But the adversary has also learned our capabilities. Next time, we have to be ahead and much better,” The Hindu quoted him as saying. The upcoming exercise will see participation from all branches of the military and will involve collaboration with industry, research institutions, and academia.

Rakesh Sinha, Deputy Chief of Integrated Defence Staff (Operations) and Guest of Honour, said that the future of warfare depends on the race between drones and defensive measures. "Nations investing in counter-drone systems will gain a strategic edge. Counter-drone technologies must evolve continuously to address not only current but also future drone capabilities,” he said.

Rakesh Sinha emphasised that effective systems must detect and identify threats precisely in complex electromagnetic environments, employ proportional engagement to avoid collateral damage, integrate seamlessly with existing air defence assets, and leverage AI for rapid classification and response, ensuring scalable and operationally ready solutions.