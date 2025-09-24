Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Wednesday Until 00:00 GMT


2025-09-24 09:05:30
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK -- Representative of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah held a series of meetings with leading executives of major international companies.
KUWAIT -- The 13th aircraft of Kuwait's second air bridge under the "Kuwait by Your Side" campaign departed to Egypt's Al-Arish International Airport with 40 tons of food aid bound for Gaza.
NEW YORK -- Kuwait's Foreign Minister and current Chairman of the GCC Ministerial Council, Abdullah Al-Yahya, chaired the joint ministerial meeting between the GCC and the United Kingdom on the sidelines of the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly.
WASHINGTON -- The International Monetary Fund affirmed that Kuwait's economy is recovering amid higher oil production and robust non-oil growth.
NEW YORK -- Kuwait's Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya, in his capacity as current Chair of the GCC Ministerial Council, presided over the joint ministerial meeting between the GCC and the United States on the sidelines of the 80th UN General Assembly.
NEW YORK -- Representative of His Highness the Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah called on Iraq to take tangible steps to address all pending issues between the two countries. (end)

hb


