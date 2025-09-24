Automated Teller Machine (ATM) As A Service Global Market Report 2025 Future Trends Till 2029

Tactical Headset Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 25, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- How Much Is The Automated Teller Machine (ATM) As A Service Market Worth?

The market size of the service dedicated to automated teller machines (ATM) has experienced significant expansion in the past few years. Its growth is forecasted to continue from $4.08 billion in 2024 to $4.53 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.1%. The substantial rise during the historical period can be linked to factors such as an increased dependency on outsourced ATM services, a boost in the presence of banking networks in rural areas, a rise in the number of financial transactions, a growing focus on the efficiency of core banking, and a developing preference for operating expense (opex) over capital expenditure (capex) models.

The market for Automated Teller Machine (ATM) as a service is forecasted to experience significant expansion in the coming years. This market is projected to reach a size of $6.81 billion by 2029, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 10.7%. Factors propelling growth during the predicted period include the escalating demand for cost-efficient ATM operations, increased attention on financial inclusion, growing uptake of managed services, heightened need for real-time monitoring, and the surge in using digital banking solutions. Key trends anticipated within the forecast period involve improvements in remote monitoring, the creation of cloud-based ATM platforms, innovations in biometric authentication, advancements in ATM analytics, and the expansion of multivendor software solutions.

What Are The Factors Driving The Automated Teller Machine (ATM) As A Service Market?

The proliferation of mobile banking and digital wallet services is anticipated to fuel the expansion of the automated teller machine (ATM) as a service market in the future. These financial services, delivered digitally, enable users to conduct banking operations or payments through mobile devices. The escalating adoption of smartphones provides users with convenient, round-the-clock access to these financial services wherever they may be. ATM as a service amplifies mobile banking and digital wallets by incorporating smooth, card-free transaction abilities, bolstering a comprehensive digital banking experience. It broadens access to cash and banking services, thereby minimising the dependency on physical bank branches and enhancing customer convenience and adaptability. For example, the Federal Reserve Financial Services claimed in April 2024 that a US-based financial organisation registered a growth from 47% in 2022 to 62% in 2023 in the use of digital wallets and mobile apps by all businesses. Hence, the increasing trend of mobile banking and digital wallets is propelling the expansion of the ATM as a service market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Automated Teller Machine (ATM) As A Service Market?

Major players in the Automated Teller Machine (ATM) As A Service Global Market Report 2025 include:

. Fujitsu Limited

. Fiserv Inc.

. Fidelity National Information Services Inc.

. NextBranch LLC

. NCR Voyix Corporation

. Worldline SA

. Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated.

. Euronet Worldwide Inc.

. Vocalink Limited

. CMS Info Systems Limited

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The Automated Teller Machine (ATM) As A Service Market?

Major organizations functioning in the automated teller machine as a service market have prioritized the development of innovative tech-powered products, such as ATMs equipped with facial recognition for cardless transactions. These advanced system types authenticate users through their facial biometric data, eliminating the need for a physical card or a PIN. A perfect illustration of this trend is the launch of facial biometric technology-integrated ATMs and a self-serving branch solution, known as the branch-in-a-box, by the US-based tech and consulting entity, NCR Voyix Corporation, in October 2024. The goal of these technological advancements is to amplify the level of security, simplify the process of user verification, and provide a more efficient and smooth banking experience to customers. The self-serving branch solution empowers users to execute numerous banking operations independently, reducing the dependency on physical branches and personnel. The launch is a reaffirmation of a solid commitment to expedite the process of digital expansion in banking, as well as address the growing need for automated, contactless financial services.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Automated Teller Machine (ATM) As A Service Market Share?

The automated teller machine (ATM) as a service market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Component: Software, Hardware, Services

2) By Type: Managed Services, Hosted Services, Other Types

3) By Deployment Mode: On-Premises, Cloud

4) By Application: Bank Automated Teller Machine, Retail Automated Teller Machine

5) By End-User: Banking, Financial Services And Insurance, Retail, Government, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Hardware: Automated Teller Machines, Cash Dispensers, Card Readers, Keypads, Envelope Depositors, Printers, Display Screens

2) By Software: Security Software, Transaction Management Software, Customer Relationship Management Software, Monitoring Software, Analytics And Reporting Software

3) By Services: Installation Services, Maintenance And Support Services, Consulting Services, Integration Services



What Are The Regional Trends In The Automated Teller Machine (ATM) As A Service Market?

In the 2024 Automated Teller Machine (ATM) As A Service Global Market Report, North America held the dominant position. It is projected that Asia-Pacific will experience the most significant growth rate in the forthcoming period. The report provides comprehensive coverage of multiple regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

