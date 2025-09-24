Asteroid Prospecting Micro-Probe Market To Reach $1.69 Billion By 2029 The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company

Asteroid Prospecting Micro-Probe Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?

The market size for asteroid prospecting micro-probes has seen a swift expansion in the past few years. Its growth is anticipated to surge from $0.80 billion in 2024 to $0.93 billion in 2025, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.5%. This growth during the historic period can be credited to increasing fascination towards planetary science, the escalation of government space programs, enhanced success rates of robotic space missions, growing cognizance of asteroid impact hazards, and a surge in demand for scientific data gathered from asteroids.

The market size for asteroid prospecting micro-probe is predicted to witness a significant increase in the coming years, reaching $1.69 billion by 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.1%. This growth in the forecasted period is expected to be driven by factors such as enhanced cost-efficiency in micro-probe production, heightened consciousness about the potential of space resources, improved capabilities in asteroid detection, increased advancements in autonomous navigation systems, and amplified deep space communication infrastructure. Expected trends during this forecast period include enhancements in energy-efficient power sources, progression in high-resolution spectrometry tools, advances in thermal protection materials, innovative developments in swarm probe coordination, and the evolution of modular probe concepts.

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Asteroid Prospecting Micro-Probe Market?

The advancement in space infrastructure is anticipated to stimulate the expansion of the asteroid prospecting micro-probe market . Space infrastructure constitutes systems, facilities, and assets such as satellites, launch systems, and ground stations, which enable space activities and operations. The increasing need for satellite-based communication and Earth observation services is driving the rise in space infrastructure development, necessitating sophisticated and expansive satellite and ground systems network to cater to the growing global connectivity and data needs. Additionally, space infrastructure supports asteroid prospecting micro-probes by providing enhanced launch capabilities and deep-space communication networks, facilitating the probes to journey to asteroids and deliver data back to Earth reliably. For instance, the UK Space Agency, a UK-based government entity, revealed in July 2025 that the government pledged an investment of $13 million (£10 million) towards the continuous development of spaceport infrastructure in the Shetland Isles. Consequently, the growth of the asteroid prospecting micro-probe market is being fueled by the advancement in space infrastructure.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Asteroid Prospecting Micro-Probe Market?

Major players in the Asteroid Prospecting Micro-Probe Global Market Report 2025 include:

. BAE Systems Plc

. Blue Origin LLC

. NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory

. European Space Agency

. Sierra Space Corporation

. KarmanPlus Holding Inc.

. GomSpace Group AB

. Space Dynamics Laboratory

. GITAI Inc.

. AstroForge Inc.

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Asteroid Prospecting Micro-Probe Sector?

Major organizations operating within the asteroid prospecting micro-probe industry are aiming at creating cutting-edge solutions like the deep-space-ready CubeSat deployer, to optimize deployment effectiveness, increase payload delivery precision, and improve operation dependability in deep-space settings. The deep-space-ready CubeSat deployer is a tailored satellite deployment system, built to safely store, carry, and unveil CubeSats during deep space expeditions, making dependable performances possible in severe conditions such as elevated radiation, temperature variations, and vacuum atmospheres beyond Earth's orbit. Take for example, the European Space Agency, a France-based intergovernmental entity, which successfully incorporated the flight model of the CubeSat deployer into the Hera spacecraft back in December 2023. This allowed them to introduce a very slow-speed release mechanism, enabling CubeSats to eject at only 2–3 cm/s, which ensured accurate and risk-free deployment in the ultra-low asteroid environment gravity. This launch was designed to exhibit superior CubeSat deployment skills in deep-space circumstances, assisting detailed asteroid research, and bolstering future planetary defense missions.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Asteroid Prospecting Micro-Probe Market Growth

The asteroid prospecting micro-probe market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Probe Type: Robotic Probes, Autonomous Probes, Semi-Autonomous Probes

2) By Payload Type: Spectrometers, Cameras, Drills, Sensors, Other Payload Types

3) By Launch Platform: Satellite Launch Vehicles, Spacecraft, Other Launch Platforms

4) By Application: Resource Mapping, Sample Collection, Mineral Analysis, Scientific Research, Other Applications

5) By End-User: Space Agencies, Private Space Companies, Research Institutions, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Robotic Probes: Surface Exploration Robots, Sample Collection Robots, Navigation Assistance Robots, Communication Relay Robots

2) By Autonomous Probes: Self-Navigation Probes, Environment Analysis Probes, Mineral Detection Probes

3) By Semi-Autonomous Probes: Remote-Controlled Exploration Probes, Assisted Navigation Probes, Targeted Sampling Probes, Hybrid Analysis Probes, Data Transmission Probes

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Asteroid Prospecting Micro-Probe Market By 2025?

In 2024, North America led the market for asteroid prospecting micro-probes. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to experience the most rapid growth in the future. The Asteroid Prospecting Micro-Probe Global Market Report 2025 includes data about regions like Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

