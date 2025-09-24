Demand For AI-Powered Social Media Crisis Detection Market Is Forecasted To Reach A Value Of US $6.02 Billion By 2029

Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Powered Social Media Crisis Detection Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's AI -Powered Social Media Crisis Detection Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 25, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- "Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

How Large Will The Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Powered Social Media Crisis Detection Market Be By 2025?

The market for social media crisis detection powered by artificial intelligence (AI) has seen an enormous increase in recent years. The market size is projected to rise from $1.75 billion in 2024 to $2.24 billion in 2025, witnessing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28.3%. Factors contributing to the growth during the historical period include escalating use of social media, increase in misinformation and false news, heightened concern over brand image, necessity for real-time surveillance, strict government rules concerning online materials, and a boom in digital marketing activities.

The market size for AI-enhanced social media crisis detection is poised to witness enormous growth over the coming years. Expected to reach $6.02 billion in 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28.0%, this increase can be tied to frequent social media disasters, the rising need for prompt sentiment analysis, the proliferation of digital and social media platforms, requirements for automated reputation management, and a focus on preemptive crisis management tactics. Significant trends for the projected period involve the incorporation of deep learning models, advancements in natural language processing, real-time sentiment and emotion analysis, adoption of AI platforms based on cloud, social network graph analysis usage, and progress in AI-powered content moderation tools.

Download a free sample of the artificial intelligence (ai)-powered social media crisis detection market report:



What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Powered Social Media Crisis Detection Market Landscape?

The escalation in engagement on social media is anticipated to stimulate the artificial intelligence (AI)-based social media crisis detection market's expansion in the future. Social media is a digital network or app that permits users to build, disseminate, and connect with content while also conversing with others in real-time. The enhanced engagement on social media is attributed to the pervasive use of smartphones and mobile internet, which facilitates users to access and participate on social platforms whenever and wherever they prefer. Such engagement with social media augments artificial intelligence (AI)-able to detect crises on these platforms by generating massive volumes of real-time user interactions, making it easier to pinpoint nascent reputational hazards. This enables a reduction in labor-intensive monitoring tasks by automatically surveying conversations, identifying negative patterns, and offering actionable insights for better proactive disaster management. For instance, in February 2024 as revealed by Meta Platforms Inc., a U.S. technology corporation, there was an average 2.11 billion Facebook daily active users (DAUs) in December 2023, marking a 6% elevation from 2022. Hence, the escalated engagement on social media is fueling the artificial intelligence (AI)-based social media crisis detection market's surge.

Who Are The Top Players In The Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Powered Social Media Crisis Detection Market?

Major players in the Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Powered Social Media Crisis Detection Global Market Report 2025 include:

. Sprinklr Inc.

. Meltwater Group

. Sprout Social Inc.

. Onclusive Inc.

. Dataminr Inc.

. Emplifi Inc.

. Signal AI Limited

. Critical Mention Inc.

. Synthesio

. YouScan Inc.

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Powered Social Media Crisis Detection Market In The Globe?

Key players in the AI-driven social media market are investing in the creation of superior products like AI-powered insight generation tools to improve efficiency, facilitate better strategic decisions, and curtail manual analysis efforts. These AI-powered tools utilize natural language processing capabilities to automatically scrutinize vast amounts of unstructured data, like social media dialogues, identifying critical trends, sentiments, and actionable insights instantly. For instance, in June 2023, the Ukraine-based social media firm, YouScan, introduced Insights Copilot, which is powered by ChatGPT. This AI-based feature operates as an automated assistant, creating precise summaries and detailed analyses from social data on-demand. It supplies readily applicable insights, key trends, and examples of illustrative posts, allowing marketers and analysts to thoroughly comprehend public opinion without conducting manual research. It includes capabilities like integrated analytical shortcuts, customizable question options, swift generation of responses within one minute, extensive exploration of results, summarization of influencer views, identification of customer issues, and discovery of nascent market trends in various languages.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global AI-Powered Social Media Crisis Detection Market

The artificial intelligence (AI)-powered social media crisis detection market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Component: Software, Services

2) By Deployment Mode: Cloud, On-Premises

3) By Organization Size: Large Enterprises, Small And Medium Enterprises

4) By Application: Brand Monitoring, Incident Management, Sentiment Analysis, Risk Assessment, Other Applications

5) By End-User: Enterprises, Government, Media And Entertainment, Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance (BFSI), Retail, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Software: Cloud-Based Software, On-Premises Software, Hybrid Software

2) By Services: Consulting Services, Implementation And Integration Services, Support And Maintenance Services, Training And Education Services

View the full artificial intelligence (ai)-powered social media crisis detection market report:



Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Powered Social Media Crisis Detection Market Regional Insights

In 2024, North America dominated the global market for AI-powered social media crisis detection. It's projected that Asia-Pacific will experience the most rapid growth within the forecast period. The report encompasses regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Powered Social Media Crisis Detection Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Artificial Intelligence Ai Voice Generator Global Market Report 2025

/report/artificial-intelligence-ai-voice-generator-global-market-report

Ai In Fraud Management Global Market Report 2025

/report/ai-in-fraud-management-global-market-report

Voice Analytics Global Market Report 2025

/report/voice-analytics-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: ...

The Business Research Company -

Follow Us On:

. LinkedIn: "

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 7882 955267

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.