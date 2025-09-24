D-BOX Announces Voting Results Of Annual And Special Meeting Of Shareholders
|NAME OF NOMINEE
|VOTES FOR
|% FOR
| VOTES AGAINST
|% AGAINST
|Naveen Prasad
|109,011,365
|99.93
|%
|73,198
|0.07
|%
|Brigitte Bourque
|109,045,023
|99.96
|%
|39,540
|0.04
|%
|Daniel Marks
|109,004,605
|99.93
|%
|79,958
|0.07
|%
|Dave McLurg
|109,004,605
|99.93
|%
|79,958
|0.07
|%
|Lori Tersigni
|109,001,605
|99.92
|%
|82,958
|0.08
|%
At a meeting of the Board of Directors held immediately following the Meeting, Brigitte Bourque stepped down as Chair of the Board. The Board then appointed Dave McLurg, a current independent director, to serve as its new Chair, effective immediately.
APPOINTMENT OF INDEPENDENT AUDITORS
Ernst & Young LLP were appointed as independent auditors of the Corporation until the close of the next annual meeting of shareholders, or until their successor is appointed, and the Directors were authorized to fix their remuneration.
|VOTES FOR
|% FOR
| VOTES WITHHELD
|% WITHHELD
|105,444,906
|92.16%
|8,965,990
|7.84%
RATIFICATION OF OMNIBUS INCENTIVE PLAN
A new omnibus long-term incentive compensation plan was ratified, confirmed and approved by the shareholders:
|VOTES FOR
|% FOR
|VOTES AGAINST
|% AGAINST
|100,370,459
|92.01%
|8,714,104
|7.99%
ABOUT D-BOX
D-BOX Technologies Inc. (TSX: DBO) is a global leader in haptic technology, delivering immersive motion experiences that engage the body and spark the imagination. Our patented systems synchronize motion, vibration, and texture with on-screen content, enhancing storytelling across various platforms. With over 25 years of innovation, D-BOX's solutions are utilized in movie theaters, sim racing, and simulation & training. Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, with offices in Los Angeles, USA, D-BOX continues to redefine how audiences experience media worldwide. Visit .
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:
D-BOX Media Relations
...
