Mission Personal Injury Lawyers Donates $5000 To Mothers Against Drunk Driving Through Partnership With San Diego FC

David Munoz presenting check to MADD San Diego

Mission Personal Injury Lawyers a leading San Diego personal injury law firm proudly announced a $5000 donation to Mothers Against Drunk Driving MADD

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Mission Personal Injury Lawyers a leading San Diego personal injury law firm proudly announced a $5000 donation to Mothers Against Drunk Driving MADD. This contribution made possible through the firm's partnership with San Diego FC SDFC reflects a shared mission of protecting San Diego families and supporting those impacted by drunk driving tragedies.Serving Victims and Families in San DiegoDrunk driving accidents leave behind more than damaged vehicles. They leave behind families who are forever changed. Survivors often face painful recoveries financial burdens and emotional trauma. Many families also endure the heartbreak of losing a loved one because of someone else's reckless decision to drive under the influence.Mission Personal Injury Lawyers has long been committed to standing beside these victims. The firm's attorneys work tirelessly to help survivors seek justice and secure compensation for medical care lost wages and emotional suffering. For families grieving wrongful deaths Mission Personal Injury Lawyers provides compassionate legal guidance fighting to hold negligent drivers accountable and ensuring surviving loved ones have the support they need to move forward.“Our work is about more than legal cases. It is about people families and lives that were unfairly changed because of negligence” said David Muñoz Managing Attorney of Mission Personal Injury Lawyers.“Drunk driving crashes are preventable yet they devastate families every year. By supporting MADD we are ensuring that victims and their families never have to face this journey alone.”A Stronger Community Through PartnershipThe $5000 donation will go directly to MADD San Diego where it will fund programs that'sProvide support groups and counseling for victims and families who lost a loved oneOffer court accompaniment and resources for victims navigating the legal system after a drunk driving crashDeliver community education and awareness programs to reduce impaired driving across San Diego CountyExpand youth prevention programs encouraging the next generation to make safe and responsible choicesTeaming Up With San Diego FCThis donation was made possible through the firm's community partnership with San Diego FC highlighting the power of combining sports advocacy and law to drive meaningful change. By collaborating with SDFC Mission Personal Injury Lawyers is able to spread awareness at games events and throughout San Diego neighborhoods reaching thousands with life saving messages about the dangers of drunk driving.About Mission Personal Injury LawyersMission Personal Injury Lawyers is a top rated San Diego personal injury law firm with decades of combined experience helping accident victims and grieving families. The firm represents clients in cases involving car accidents motorcycle crashes truck accidents wrongful death claims and other serious injuries. Known for compassionate advocacy and proven results the attorneys are committed to helping clients rebuild their lives after tragedy.About Mothers Against Drunk Driving MADDFounded in 1980 Mothers Against Drunk Driving MADD is a nonprofit organization with a mission to end drunk driving help fight drugged driving support victims of these crimes and prevent underage drinking. MADD provides direct support to victims and their families while leading the national movement to create safer roads.About San Diego FCSan Diego FC is Major League Soccer's 30th Club, competing in its inaugural season at Snapdragon Stadium in 2025. The Club is jointly owned by Sir Mohamed Mansour, a distinguished entrepreneur, investor, and philanthropist with global ties in the sport, and the Sycuan Band of the Kumeyaay Nation, the first Native American tribe with a significant ownership stake in a men's professional team across all major sports leagues. Manny Machado, San Diego's perennial MLB All-Star, is an investor in the Club, alongside other high-profile partners including World Cup champion Juan Mata, Emmy-nominated actress and producer Issa Rae, and Grammy Award-winning artist Tems. San Diego FC is a proud member of the Right to Dream community, a global network of youth academies and professional football clubs. San Diego FC's stated vision is to become the epicenter of football excellence and innovation in North America.

David Munoz

Mission Personal Injury Lawyers

+1 618-777-5555

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.