California, Brazil Ink New Climate Partnership To Cut Pollution

New York: The US state of California and Brazil have announced an expanded partnership to scale up cooperation on climate, clean energy, cutting pollution, and job-creating climate opportunities.

California Governor Gavin Newsom met with Brazilian Minister of Environment and Climate Change Marina Silva in New York on Tuesday.

The two sides signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to cooperate on climate change, including protecting forests, reducing greenhouse gas and air pollution, and enhancing livelihoods across the world's forests, Newsom's office said in a press release.

"By strengthening our partnership with Brazil, California is reaffirming a simple truth global challenges require global cooperation," said Newsom. "This couldn't be more true as we look forward to the UN's Global Climate Conference that Brazil is hosting later this year."

Silva said partnerships with subnational governments, such as the MoU signed with the state of California, are essential to ensure that climate action continues to move forward in the United States, for the benefit of its own population and all of humanity.

"This commitment will support Brazil and California to achieve their climate neutrality goals by 2050 and 2045, respectively," she noted.