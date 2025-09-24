Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

California, Brazil Ink New Climate Partnership To Cut Pollution


2025-09-24 07:16:28
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Xinhua

New York: The US state of California and Brazil have announced an expanded partnership to scale up cooperation on climate, clean energy, cutting pollution, and job-creating climate opportunities.

California Governor Gavin Newsom met with Brazilian Minister of Environment and Climate Change Marina Silva in New York on Tuesday.

The two sides signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to cooperate on climate change, including protecting forests, reducing greenhouse gas and air pollution, and enhancing livelihoods across the world's forests, Newsom's office said in a press release.

"By strengthening our partnership with Brazil, California is reaffirming a simple truth global challenges require global cooperation," said Newsom. "This couldn't be more true as we look forward to the UN's Global Climate Conference that Brazil is hosting later this year."

Silva said partnerships with subnational governments, such as the MoU signed with the state of California, are essential to ensure that climate action continues to move forward in the United States, for the benefit of its own population and all of humanity.

"This commitment will support Brazil and California to achieve their climate neutrality goals by 2050 and 2045, respectively," she noted.

MENAFN24092025000063011010ID1110107806

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search