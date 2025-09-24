Concussion Market To Reach USD 9.71 Billion By 2030 Backed By Rising Diagnostic Demand And Regulatory Support

MENAFN - GetNews)



Mordor Intelligence has published a new report on the Concussion Market offering a comprehensive analysis of trends, growth drivers, and future projections.

Introduction

The Concussion Market is set for healthy expansion, with a projected size of USD 9.71 billion by 2030, up from approximately USD 7.68 billion in 2025. The market will grow at an expected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 4.81 percent over that period. Much of this growth is driven by increased awareness of concussion and mild traumatic brain injury (TBI), advancements in rapid diagnostic solutions, and evolving regulatory requirements worldwide. Stakeholders in healthcare-hospitals, sports bodies, and device manufacturers-are positioning for higher investment in tools that deliver faster, more reliable results in diverse settings.

The forecast for the Concussion Market reflects both quantitative growth and qualitative shifts. While diagnostic solutions make up the largest portion of current revenues, treatment options remain relatively limited but under development. Geographic shifts are also evident: while North America holds the largest market share, Asia-Pacific is emerging as the fastest growing region due to favorable regulation, rising injury incidence, and greater adoption of point-of-care tools.

Key Trends in the Concussion Market

Diagnostic Solutions Lead Growth: Diagnostic solutions dominate the Concussion Market share, accounting for the majority of revenue in recent years. Blood-based biomarker assays (such as those targeting GFAP and UCH-L1 proteins) are gaining acceptance for their capacity to give rapid, objective results. Portable EEG systems, eye-tracking devices, and neuro-cognitive assessment software are also contributing to growth, particularly in settings where imaging may not be practical.

Regulatory and Sports Guidelines Driving Adoption: Rules around“return-to-play” after concussion and mandatory sideline testing are pushing sports organisations and schools to adopt diagnostic tools. Regulators in various countries are approving new tests and fast-tracking diagnostic device approvals, which supports increased market growth. Where clinical guidelines discourage routine imaging without biomarkers or symptoms, demand for non-imaging diagnostics increases.

Increasing Need from Non-Sports Injury Mechanisms: Beyond sports, injury mechanisms like falls-especially among older adults-and traffic accidents in emerging economies are contributing significantly to the Concussion Market trends. These areas are seeing heightened incidence rates, which presses for diagnostics and monitoring tools in hospitals, clinics, and even remote or low-resource environments.

Technology Innovations and Point-of-Care Solutions: There is a move toward portable, faster diagnostic solutions. Biomarker panels, point-of-care blood tests, portable EEGs, eye-tracking, and wearable sensors are becoming more common. These tools allow faster triage, less reliance on centers with full imaging capabilities, and better monitoring in non-hospital settings.

Market Segmentation in the Concussion Market

To understand where growth is concentrated, the Concussion Market is segmented along several dimensions. Below are key segments, with insight into which sectors lead and which are expected to grow fastest.

By Product

Diagnostic Solutions: These accounted for a large majority of Concussion Market size in recent years. Sub-segments such as blood & salivary biomarker assays, portable EEG devices, eye-tracking systems, head-impact sensors and neuro-cognitive software are particularly significant.

Treatment Drugs: This remains a smaller portion because no drug has yet gained wide approval specifically for concussion; ongoing research includes neuro-stimulants and neuroprotective agents.

By End User

Hospitals & Trauma Centers: Currently leading in revenue share, since they are primary settings for diagnosis and treatment of TBIs.

Sports Organizations & Academies: Projected to grow quickly, because of sideline testing and mandatory protocols in youth, amateur, and professional sports.

Specialty Neurology & Rehabilitation Clinics; Military & Defense Healthcare Facilities; Ambulatory Surgical & Urgent-Care Centers: Also important, especially as portable diagnostic tools expand access beyond hospital walls.

By Severity Grade

Mild (Grade 1): Makes up the majority of cases, especially among youth and recreational injuries.

Moderate (Grade 2): Showing faster growth in terms of Concussion Market share increase as advanced diagnostics uncover damage not obvious in symptom-based systems.

Severe (Grade 3): Smallest in volume but significant in terms of monitoring and care resources.

By Geography

North America holds largest Concussion Market share, supported by regulatory support, insurance coverage, and sports/population awareness.

Asia-Pacific projected to grow fastest due to regulatory changes, growing healthcare infrastructure, high population densities, and rising incidence from traffic and aging.

Europe, Middle East & Africa, South America: Moderate growth; adoption depends heavily on regulatory clarity, reimbursement, and access.

Key Players

Leading companies in the Concussion Market include those developing diagnostics, wearables, EEG devices, biomarker tests, and platforms offering integrated tools. Among them:

Abbott is notable for its rapid blood assay for traumatic brain injury triage, which is gaining regulatory approvals and used in sports clinics and emergency departments.

BrainScope works on electrophysiological tools and portable scanning devices that help decide imaging needs.

GE Healthcare, Koninklijke Philips, Natus Medical are more traditional medical device firms expanding into portable diagnostics, monitoring, and imaging solutions.

Quanterix, Banyan Biomarkers, BioDirection are more focused on biomarker detection or bringing novel sensor technologies to market.

Wearable and sensor-hardware innovators are partnering with helmet or sport-equipment manufacturers to embed monitoring in gear, aiming to capture impact data in real time.

Conclusion

The Concussion Market is entering a phase of steady expansion, driven by greater public and clinical awareness of mild TBIs, regulatory shifts, and innovation in diagnostics and portable technology. As hospitals, sports bodies, and health institutions look for tools that reduce reliance on large-scale imaging and accelerate decision-making, diagnostic solutions will continue to take a larger Concussion Market share.

Regions like North America will remain important, but growth in Asia-Pacific and other emerging markets is a critical part of future Concussion Market size expansion. Segments such as sports & recreation, pediatrics, and moderate severity injuries are where growth is likely to be most dynamic.

