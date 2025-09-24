Fast Track Towing SD Launches Emergency EV Services In San Diego With Grand Opening Of Mobile EV Charging Network

MENAFN - GetNews) Local towing leader expands services to include 24/7 emergency roadside assistance and on-demand charging for San Diego County's growing EV community, eliminating range anxiety across Southern California.







SAN DIEGO, CA - Fast Track Towing SD, San Diego's trusted roadside assistance provider, today announced the grand opening of its comprehensive emergency EV services , officially launching mobile electric vehicle charging and specialized EV roadside assistance throughout San Diego County and surrounding areas. This strategic expansion delivers on-demand mobile EV charging and 24/7 emergency roadside assistance across San Diego, Chula Vista, La Jolla, Mission Valley, National City, La Mesa, El Cajon, Santee, Poway, Carlsbad, Encinitas, Oceanside, and Escondido, addressing the growing needs of Southern California's rapidly expanding EV market.

The San Diego launch introduces Fast Track Towing SD's complete portfolio of mobile charging and emergency services to complement the region's existing charging infrastructure, which includes thousands of public charging stations and SDG&E's network of Level 2 and DC Fast chargers at parks, beaches, Park & Rides and school campuses across the region[1]. With EV charging at home accounting for more than 80% of current EV usage[1], Fast Track Towing SD's emergency services fill the critical gap for drivers who find themselves stranded away from home charging stations.

Founded on decades of roadside assistance expertise, Fast Track Towing SD has evolved to serve San Diego's unique geography, from downtown urban corridors to coastal communities and inland suburban areas, ensuring no EV driver is ever stranded due to range anxiety. The company's specialized emergency EV service leverages local knowledge and rapid response capabilities to serve the region where EV charging costs roughly half the price of powering a standard gasoline car[2].

Comprehensive Emergency EV Services Now Available

Fast Track Towing SD's expanded operations include a complete suite of mobile charging and emergency solutions:

24/7 Emergency Mobile Charging: Rapid-response mobile charging units deployed directly to stranded EV drivers throughout San Diego County, providing immediate DC fast charging capabilities anywhere within the service area, complementing the existing network of public charging stations.

Emergency EV Roadside Assistance: Specialized emergency services tailored for electric vehicles, including battery diagnostics, charging port repairs, lockout assistance, and emergency towing coordination to restore uptime quickly.

Fleet Emergency Support: Dedicated emergency response services for commercial fleets, delivery companies, and rideshare operators, ensuring minimal downtime and maximum operational efficiency across San Diego's business community.

On-Demand Mobile EV Charging: Fast, reliable mobile charging delivered to vehicles at home, work, depots, or on-route-eliminating detours and charging station wait times when drivers can't access the thousands of existing public charging stations.

DC Fast Charging Coverage: Mobile DC fast charging options strategically positioned throughout the county, providing the same rapid charging capabilities found at public stations but delivered directly to stranded drivers.

"San Diego's EV community has been underserved when it comes to emergency charging solutions, and Fast Track Towing SD is here to change that," said the company spokesperson. "With thousands of public charging stations already available in our area and SDG&E's continued expansion of charging infrastructure, we're adding the missing piece-emergency response when drivers need it most. Our local expertise and rapid response capabilities make us uniquely positioned to serve this growing market."

"Mobile emergency charging is essential for supporting EV adoption at scale," the spokesperson continued. "While San Diego already has excellent charging infrastructure, including specialized EV Time-of-Use pricing plans that help drivers save money on home charging[2], our emergency services ensure drivers are never stranded, whether they're in Balboa Park, along the Pacific Coast Highway, or in the mountains of East County."

Market Leadership in San Diego's Growing EV Sector

San Diego County leads California in electric vehicle adoption, supported by programs like the San Diego Clean Cars 4 All Program, which provides grants up to $12,000 for income-qualified residents to purchase zero-emission vehicles[2]. The region's commitment to EV adoption is further demonstrated through incentive programs and rebate opportunities that can provide up to $11,000 to lower EV purchase prices[2].

Fast Track Towing SD's emergency services directly complement existing infrastructure by providing immediate mobile charging response anywhere within the service coverage area, supporting the region's Climate Action Plan goals for increased EV adoption while serving the practical needs of current EV drivers.

Immediate Service Coverage

Fast Track Towing SD's emergency EV services are operational immediately, with mobile charging units strategically positioned throughout the county to ensure rapid response times. Service coverage includes all major highways, business districts, residential areas, and popular destinations, with special attention to high-traffic corridors including Interstate 5, Interstate 8, Interstate 15, and State Route 163.

To access Fast Track Towing SD's emergency EV services, schedule mobile EV charging, or learn about fleet programs, visit fasttracktowingsd or call the 24/7 emergency hotline.

About Fast Track Towing SD

Fast Track Towing SD is San Diego's trusted roadside assistance provider, now expanding to serve the growing electric vehicle community with specialized mobile EV charging and emergency services. The company's mission is to eliminate range anxiety and provide reliable emergency response for all vehicle types. Fast Track Towing SD combines local expertise with cutting-edge mobile charging technology to keep San Diego drivers powered and moving, supporting the region's transition to sustainable transportation.