Opdonline.Pk Expands Healthcare Access With Health Cards, Global App, And New Initiatives

Opdonline , the innovative digital healthcare platform behind the popular YouTube channel Opd Online, has announced a series of groundbreaking services designed to make healthcare more accessible, affordable, and comprehensive for people in Pakistan and beyond.

A Mission to Educate and Empower

The company's YouTube channel, Opd Online , continues to serve as an educational hub where even laypersons can learn about basic health issues in simple, understandable terms. This initiative reflects Opdonline's mission of empowering individuals through knowledge and ensuring that essential health information reaches every household.

Launch of Health Cards in Pakistan

Opdonline is introducing health cards that provide members with significant discounts in the healthcare sector. The card price is 10k PKR for a blue card and 50k PKR for a platinum card. It's a once-per-year fee for health tourism under aesthetic dentistry and bariatric surgeries. Early adopters are encouraged to be among the first to grab this exclusive opportunity.

Some of the exclusive benefits include:



Discounts on hospital and clinical services

Reduced costs on dentistry and aesthetic treatments

Lower pharmacy expenses

Complimentary video consultations Access to a 24-hour helpline and free“Call a Doctor” service across Pakistan

Global Connectivity Through Mobile App

The upcoming Opdonline mobile application will connect doctors and patients around the globe. By enabling video consultations, medical record submissions, and appointment bookings, the app is set to transform how healthcare is delivered and accessed worldwide.

Health Tourism in Bariatric surgery & Aesthetic Surgery

Opdonline is also pioneering health tourism in the areas of bariatric surgery and aesthetic surgery. Members will enjoy end-to-end services, including tickets, accommodation, and treatment, all provided completely free as part of the platform's commitment to accessible healthcare solutions.

Expanding Beyond Borders

Opdonline is going global with new initiatives:



Discount codes in Europe offering savings in the food and hospitality industry International doctor consultations to support visa applications and provide comprehensive medical case reviews

These offerings are designed to extend the platform's benefits beyond Pakistan and create a bridge between healthcare access and lifestyle affordability.

Round-the-Clock Access to Medical Care

The platform reinforces its promise of 24/7 support, ensuring members can reach qualified doctors at any time without enduring long waits or long-distance travel. From pediatrics to neurology, cardiology, pulmonology, and beyond, Opdonline continues to expand its medical departments and partnerships with leading hospitals and clinics.

Rewards for Engagement and Community Growth

Through its YouTube channel, Opdonline offers members the chance to win prizes worth up to 10 Lakh Rupees via interactive quizzes. In addition, a unique referral program allows members who bring in 5,000 new cardholders to receive a brand-new car as a token of appreciation. Fitness challenges and health campaigns further incentivize an active, healthy lifestyle, rewarding participants with smart gadgets and wellness packages.

Trusted Leadership

Founded and led by medical professionals, Opdonline places trust, authenticity, and patient well-being at the core of its operations. Under the leadership of Chairperson Sadia Adnan and CEO Tooba Umber, the platform continues to evolve into a holistic ecosystem that merges healthcare, lifestyle, and global connectivity.

For more information, visit:

For updates, follow OPD Online on YouTube: @Opdonline

For inquiry, call +92 304 9993999 or email ....

Address: 4861 Y Block, DHA Phase 7, Lahore