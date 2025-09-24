Airet Fights Shoe Waste With AI-Powered Auto-Care That Extends Lifespan And Cuts Carbon Footprint

MENAFN - GetNews) Drop-in, no-touch routines adapt to each pair; interior-focused hygiene and privacy-first design make everyday care effortless







Tackling the Footprint of Shoe Waste

U.S. consumers buy billions of pairs of shoes each year. Because shoes are made of bonded, mixed materials, recycling is difficult and frequent replacements amplify waste and embedded carbon. Airet introduces an AI solution where care starts automatically the moment you store your shoes, delivering longer life and better hygiene with zero extra effort.

The Problem | Mixed-Material Footprint

Shoes are often manufactured using a combination of leather, rubber, and synthetic materials. Because these components are bonded together, they are extremely difficult to dismantle or recycle. This challenge has made footwear a significant contributor to global waste. On top of that, odor and hygiene issues frequently lead people to dispose of shoes earlier than necessary, driving premature waste. The cycle of constant replacements not only strains resources but also increases carbon emissions, adding to the environmental burden.

Auto-Care by Storage | Effortless Hygiene

Airet has developed an AI-powered solution that begins its work the moment shoes are stored. By simply closing the door, the system automatically detects the pair inside and initiates a tailored care cycle. Its intelligent technology evaluates signals such as material type, humidity levels, air circulation, and signs of wear, then adjusts the routine's duration, intensity, and drying profile accordingly. This process delivers direct interior care, including sterilization, gentle low-heat drying, and deodorization, ensuring better hygiene and protection of the materials.

Equally important is Airet's commitment to privacy. All data is processed directly on the device, while cloud-based insights remain an optional feature. This design ensures that everyday shoe care is both effortless and secure for the user.

Circular by Design | ESG in Everyday Life







Airet's approach goes beyond hygiene and convenience to support a more sustainable lifestyle. By extending the lifespan of footwear, the system helps delay replacements, which in turn reduces both waste and embedded carbon emissions. The company also integrates circular economy principles directly into its platform. Through the companion app, users can easily access pathways to repair services, donation programs, and resale opportunities, ensuring that shoes continue to have value even after their initial use.

To provide added transparency, Airet offers care logs and wear insights that allow consumers to track the history and condition of their footwear. This visibility empowers users to make informed decisions about when to repair, donate, or pass on their shoes, embedding environmental responsibility into everyday habits.

Quote

“The promise of Airet is care that happens simply by storing. You put your shoes in - AI takes care of hygiene and longevity. That's how everyday habits can support responsible consumption and a circular mindset,” said Austin KOO, CEO of Airet.







Availability



Launch imminent: U.S. pilot deployments and certification pathways are under review. Partner ecosystem: Planned APIs for brands, resale, and repair platforms.

Key Features



Auto-start by storage (drop-in, touchless UX)

AI dynamic care (adaptive time, intensity, drying)

Interior-focused hygiene (sterilization, low-heat drying, deodorization)

Privacy-first design (on-device processing; opt-in cloud) Circular links (repair/donation/resale, care history/alerts)