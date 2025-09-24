Total Roof Solutions Highlights Commercial Roofing Services For Metro Atlanta Businesses

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- GetNews) McDonough, GA - September 24, 2025 - Total Roof Solutions, a leading roofing contractor serving metro Atlanta, is building awareness of its commercial roofing services designed to meet the needs of local businesses and property managers. With extensive experience in TPO roofing systems, the company provides expert repair, replacement, and maintenance solutions tailored to commercial structures.

Serving a wide range of facilities-including office parks, retail centers, warehouses, and industrial buildings-Total Roof Solutions works with top-performing materials such as TPO, EPDM, modified bitumen, and metal roofing. Each project is handled with a focus on durability, energy efficiency, and minimal disruption to business operations.

“A strong commercial roof protects more than just a building-it protects the business inside,” said a spokesperson for Total Roof Solutions.“We want business owners across Atlanta to know we're here to help with everything from leak repairs to full roof replacements, backed by professional service and free estimates.”

Commercial Roofing Services Include:

  • Flat and low-slope roof repairs

  • Full roof replacements with energy-efficient systems

  • Preventive maintenance and inspections

  • Emergency storm damage repair

  • Code-compliant installation for new construction


With a reputation for clear communication, dependable scheduling, and highly trained crews, Total Roof Solutions delivers results businesses can count on-whether it's a small repair or a large-scale replacement.

Metro Atlanta business owners and property managers are encouraged to schedule a free commercial roofing estimate to assess the condition of their building's roof before minor issues become costly disruptions. To learn more or request a consultation, visit .

About Total Roof Solutions

Total Roof Solutions is a family-owned roofing company serving greater Atlanta and surrounding areas. Founded with a commitment to quality and customer satisfaction, the company specializes in roof repairs, replacements, and maintenance services for both residential and commercial properties. Known for their integrity, professionalism, and expertise, Total Roof Solutions continues to be a trusted choice for Georgia residents seeking top-quality roofing solutions.

