Belitsoft Highlights Poland's Emergence As A Leading European Nearshoring Hub In 2025

MENAFN - GetNews) Poland has solidified its position as a lucrative nearshoring location in Europe. Currently, it offers a strong alternative to conventional outsourcing hubs. This country is drawing in multinational corporations looking for a combination of cost-effectiveness, strategic advantage, and technical excellence. Poland stands out in the global nearshoring landscape for multiple reasons. The Belitsoft custom software development company is investigating these reasons in their review, along with market statistics and credible research to support its growth.

The Surge of Nearshoring in Poland

The "nearshoring" model refers to outsourcing software development operations to neighboring locations. Western European and North American firms query nearshoring companies to cut overhead without sacrificing quality. Poland, in particular, has become a major force in this field by taking advantage of its beneficial location inside the European Union (EU), its highly qualified labor force, and its welcoming business environment. Analysts predict that the local IT services will generate $10.44 billion in revenue by 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of nearly 6%.

The Polish talent pool provides unmatched access to knowledge in cutting-edge fields like FinTech, cloud computing, and artificial intelligence (AI). Due to its EU membership, it is a safe and trustworthy partner for multinational companies. This also guarantees compliance with regional data protection regulations, like the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Economic and Political Stability

Polish economic development has consistently overcome global crises, including the COVID-19 pandemic period and geopolitical conditions. This stability is further supported by Poland's access to EU funds, which are allocated for digital transformation and infrastructure development, including nearly €60 billion from the National Recovery and Resilience Plan and above €75 billion from the 2021-2027 budget.

Two years ago, parliamentary elections represented a major political shift towards normalizing relations with the EU. The new government, led by Donald Tusk, has prioritized reforms to improve judicial independence and release frozen EU funds. Last year, Poland debuted at number seven on the FDI Confidence Index, which is definitely a sign of growing investor confidence in the country's market potential. The nation has one of the lowest corporate tax rates in the EU, at 19%, which is advantageous for companies looking to grow there.

Deep and Skilled Talent Pool

With over 650,000 IT professionals, the country has the most software developers in the Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) region. This talent hub is regularly refilled by a strong educational system. In the previous year, nearly 74,000 students enrolled in ICT-related programs. Python, JavaScript, Java, and SQL are among the modern programming languages and technologies that are studied by graduates from esteemed universities like the AGH University of Science and Technology and the Warsaw University of Technology.

Cost Effectiveness

A senior full-stack software engineer in Poland earns about $73,000 a year, compared to $153,000 in the USA. Similarly, the cost of labor for AI engineers is 40% lower in Poland ($80,400) than in the United States ($132,000).

Poland's beneficial tax system increases these savings even more. Startups and small businesses may be eligible for a reduced rate of 9%, and the corporate income tax rate of 19% is lower than the EU average. Also, the IT industry's extensive use of B2B contracts enables businesses to reduce overhead expenses associated with social security and employment benefits.

When combined with lower operating costs, such as office space and infrastructure, outsourcing to Poland can reduce overall employment costs by up to 43% when compared to the US. Polish software engineers continuously produce high-value outputs, so this cost benefit does not come at the expense of quality. Poland is therefore among the greatest choices for businesses trying to maximize their return on investment.

Innovation and Technological Proficiency

The Polish government launched a $240 million development plan to power innovation in the automation, defense, and economic sectors. By 2030, Poland's AI market is projected to have grown from its 2023 valuation of $1 billion to about $6 billion.

The nation excels in a number of specialized fields:



FinTech: Poland leads the CEE region in financial technology innovation with 368 operating businesses and a $952 million domain valuation.

Cloud Computing: The public cloud market is anticipated to reach $3.09 billion by 2025 as a result of the widespread use of SaaS, PaaS, and IaaS solutions.

Healthcare IoT: This domain is predicted to reach $868.73 million by 2029 at an annual growth rate of 10.79%. Game Development: With more than 15,000 workers, Poland has the second-largest workforce in Europe. Thanks to solid partnerships between universities, studios, and the government, Warsaw is one of the top five gaming hubs in the EU.

Alignment of Culture and Operations

Poland's success with nearshoring is supported by its cultural match with North America and Western Europe. Polish teams are seasoned at incorporating into international operations and maintaining project transparency through tools like Jira, Slack, and GitHub.

According to the EF English Proficiency Index, Poland is ranked 15th in the world, with the majority of its developers speaking English at a B2 or higher level. Clients see that projects will move forward smoothly and effectively by minimizing communication barriers. Poland's time zone (GMT+2) also provides a number of operational benefits.

For European customers, the 1-2 hour time difference enables real-time interactions during overlapping working hours. For American companies that follow the sun, the 6-7 hour difference speeds up the development cycle by enabling Polish teams to advance projects overnight.

Prospects and Patterns for the Future

With 3,000 startups and 13 unicorns (like DocPlanner and LiveChat), Poland's startup scene continues to attract talent and venture capital. The IT service market is projected to reach $13.14 billion in four years as a result of soaring outsourcing demand in domains like AI, cloud computing, and cybersecurity.

Nearshoring in Poland will be shaped by a number of trends. Polish businesses are progressively adopting AI for code review, autonomous testing, and project optimization to shorten time-to-market.

Companies can access talent outside of major cities like Warsaw and Kraków because nearly 63% of Polish IT professionals work entirely remotely.

In order to lower carbon emissions, Polish businesses are giving Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) standards top priority. They are accomplishing this through remote work and energy-efficient data centers.

About the Author:







Dmitry Baraishuk is a partner and Chief Innovation Officer at a software development company Belitsoft (a Noventiq company). He has been leading a department specializing in custom software development for 20 years. The department has hundreds of successful projects in AI software development, healthcare and finance IT consulting, application modernization, cloud migration, data analytics implementation, and more for startups and enterprises in the US, UK, and Canada.