Precision Services Power A Safe And Productive Autumn Harvest
The company has deployed personnel to rural fields and village markets to carry out targeted safety campaigns. These include distributing power safety manuals, posting warning signs, and offering on-site explanations to raise awareness of electrical safety-particularly emphasizing safe operating distances between harvesting machinery and power lines.
In coordination with the regional silage harvesting schedule, the company has conducted comprehensive inspections of power lines running through farmlands. Line patrol officers have increased inspection frequency along critical sections, while team members use video surveillance systems to monitor line corridors in real time, ensuring that they remain free of obstructions.
For areas with concentrated silage harvesting operations, the company has installed prominent warning signs at key field entrances and beneath power lines. A“dedicated watch and dynamic monitoring” mechanism has been implemented, enabling real-time tracking of machinery movements. If any equipment approaches the minimum safety clearance of the power lines, staff immediately intervene to provide guidance and help adjust the machinery's path, effectively preventing hazardous operations.
The company has also established communication channels with local township governments and village committees to share real-time information about harvest zones. This coordination allows the company to stay informed about harvesting schedules and respond promptly to any power-related issues that farmers may encounter during operations.
Looking ahead, State Grid Zhongwei Electric Power Company will continue to monitor the progress of the autumn harvest, dynamically optimize its safety measures, and maintain a firm line on electrical safety. These efforts aim to ensure reliable power supply while supporting farmers in completing their silage harvests efficiently and safely-achieving a win-win for both grid security and agricultural productivity.
(By Zhang Lei)
