Can modern science and philosophy truly point us toward God? In a culture that often claims faith and reason cannot coexist, retired physician and bioethics expert Antony Latham presents a compelling case that the very disciplines often used to deny God's existence actually provide some of the strongest evidence for Him. His new book, When I Consider Your Heavens: How Science and Philosophy Lead Us to God (Kharis Publishing, 2025), is a timely and thought-provoking exploration of the big questions of life.

Drawing on cosmology, biology, paleontology, consciousness studies, moral philosophy, and aesthetics, Latham argues that the universe bears unmistakable marks of intelligent design and divine purpose. He carefully dismantles the myth of a purely material universe and shows that science and philosophy, far from being enemies of faith, can lead us directly to belief in God.

A Journey Through Science, Philosophy, and Faith



The beginning of the universe demands an explanation beyond itself.

The fine-tuning of physical laws necessary for life points unmistakably to design.

Paleontology and biology reveal signs of intelligence behind the development of life.

Consciousness, morality, free will, and beauty defy materialistic explanations. History itself bears witness through the evidence of the resurrection of Jesus.

This book not only challenges the assumptions of atheism and materialism but also offers hope and meaning in a world that often insists on purposelessness. It invites skeptics, seekers, and believers alike to reconsider the heavens-and the God who made them.

Endorsements from Leading Thinkers

“Drawing on contemporary philosophy and science, Dr. Latham has written an accessible and lively introduction to a wide range of reasons for diagnosing the Universe as God's creation.” -Peter S. Williams, author of A Universe from Someone

“In succinct prose, Dr. Antony Latham summarizes the compelling reasons given by science and philosophy for the existence of God. I heartily recommend it to anyone who is wondering about this most important question of our lives.” -Michael J. Behe, author of Darwin's Black Box

“An excellent primer on the many reasons why advances in science and our human experience of moral feelings and beauty point us to the existence of God.” -Dr. Trevor Stammers, ethicist and author

Special Launch Offer

From September 20–26, 2025 , the Kindle edition of When I Consider Your Heavens will be available for only $0.99 on all major platforms:



Amazon:

Goodreads: Barnes & Noble:

About the Author

Antony Latham is a retired family doctor who spent nine years working in hospitals in East Africa. He has authored previous works on Darwinism and the philosophy of mind, and holds a degree in Medical Law and Bioethics. He currently chairs the Scottish Council on Human Bioethics. He and his wife live in the Western Isles of Scotland, where he enjoys sailing and mountaineering. They have four children and three grandchildren.

In an age when many believe science has pushed God out of the picture, When I Consider Your Heavens invites readers to discover how the evidence-from the stars above to the conscience within-points us unmistakably back to Him. Whether you are a skeptic wrestling with doubt, a believer seeking a stronger foundation, or simply someone curious about life's biggest questions, this book offers a roadmap to truth, meaning, and hope.

Don't miss this powerful exploration of faith and reason. Order your copy today-and see how the heavens declare the glory of God.