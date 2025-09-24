Grant Blair Calls For Smarter Listening And Safer Communities

MENAFN - GetNews) Customer success leader highlights the power of listening to drive solutions and urges individuals to take action in their own lives and online spaces.

Business leader Grant Blair is raising awareness about the need for deeper listening and stronger community-building, both online and offline. Account management, and digital trust and safety, Blair is calling for a shift in how individuals define success in personal and professional spaces.

“Too often, people confuse speed with progress,” Blair said.“Real success comes from slowing down, asking better questions, and really hearing the story behind the problem.”

According to a 2024 Gallup survey, 74% of employees say they feel unheard at work. Online, the stakes are even higher: the World Health Organization estimates that one in three young people has experienced cyberbullying, while fraud losses topped $10 billion in the U.S. in 2023 (FTC). Blair's experience working on Sony's PlayStation Trust & Safety team gave him a front-row seat to the importance of proactive protection.

“It wasn't just about solving tickets,” Blair recalled.“It was about protecting people, making sure the community was safe and fair.”

Blair emphasizes that building safer communities doesn't rest solely on institutions. Individuals can take action by listening more deeply, creating supportive networks, and modeling respectful behavior.

“Leadership isn't a title,” Blair said.“It's about setting the tone and making sure people know you've got their back.”

Call to Action

Blair encourages people to start small:



Listen actively – Pause before responding. Ask one more question than you think you need.

Create safe spaces – Online or offline, set boundaries that make others feel respected. Model fairness – In sports, work, or digital life, play by the rules and protect others' experiences.

“Success isn't about rushing ahead,” Blair added.“It's about helping others succeed right alongside you.”