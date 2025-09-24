Andrew Cannestra Advocates For Greater Access To Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery

MENAFN - GetNews)



Andrew CannestraJacksonville neurosurgeon urges awareness of treatment options that can restore quality of life

Jacksonville, FL - September 24, 2025 - Dr Andrew Cannestra, a fellowship-trained neurosurgeon and founding member of the Society for Minimally Invasive Spinal Surgery, is calling for greater awareness and access to spinal care options that reduce recovery time and improve outcomes. Drawing on years of experience in both traditional and robotic-assisted surgery, Dr Cannestra is encouraging patients and communities to understand the impact that minimally invasive techniques can have.

“Tasks like walking or returning to work may sound small, but for someone living with chronic back pain, they mean everything,” said Cannestra.“We've seen patients who were once limited by pain walking hospital hallways the same day as their surgery. That's not science fiction-it's happening now.”

The Growing Challenge of Back Pain

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, nearly 40% of adults experience back pain in a given year, making it one of the most common causes of missed work and disability. The American Association of Neurological Surgeons reports that spine-related problems account for more than 250,000 surgeries annually in the U.S.

Yet access to advanced surgical techniques remains limited.“Not every hospital can offer robotic or minimally invasive procedures,” Cannestra explained.“That gap means some patients face longer recovery times and more disruption to their lives than necessary.”

A Call to Action

Dr Cannestra stresses that individuals can take proactive steps:



Ask your doctor about all surgical and non-surgical options available.

Support local hospitals and clinics that invest in minimally invasive and robotic technology.

Learn about preventative measures such as posture care, exercise, and early treatment of spinal issues. Share your own experiences to help others make informed decisions.

“Surgery is never the first step,” Cannestra added.“But when it becomes necessary, patients deserve to know the options. Awareness is the first step towards change.”

About Andrew Cannestra

Dr Andrew Cannestra is fellowship-trained in spine surgery and spinal cord injury. He served as Director of the Baptist Robotic Spine Surgery programme and is a Diplomate of the American Board of Neurologic Surgery. He is a member of the American Association of Neurologic Surgeons, the Congress of Neurologic Surgeons, and the National Association of Spine Surgeons.

Call to Action: Residents are encouraged to educate themselves about spinal health and treatment options. By asking questions, engaging with community health providers, and supporting investment in advanced care, individuals can help shape a future where recovery is faster and quality of life is restored sooner.

“Change doesn't start in the operating theatre-it starts with awareness,” Cannestra concluded.

