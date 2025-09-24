New National Survey Reveals: Young People Rarely Stay Connected To Employers After Internships And It's Costing America Jobs

Columbia, MD - A new report from Social Capital Builders finds a startling disconnect between youth and the employers who could open doors for them. The survey of more than 90 employers who hosted interns or summer youth employees in the past year shows that over half of young people never follow up with supervisors after their work experience.

At the same time, more than 70% of employers said they would welcome continued contact, offering referrals, rehiring opportunities, and career advice. The problem is not employer willingness, but the lack of preparation young people receive in building and maintaining professional relationships.

“This isn't about handouts; it's about habits,” said Edward DeJesus, President of Social Capital Builders.“We're losing a generation's opportunities not because there aren't jobs, but because we aren't teaching young people the skills to stay connected with the people who could hire them, mentor them, and open doors.”

The report argues that connection rates drive placement rates and that America's workforce programs and schools must start treating social capital as seriously as resumes and credentials. When youth learn to maintain contact with supervisors, industry leaders, and community stakeholders, they build the relationships that fuel long-term employment and mobility.

Key Findings:



Over half of employers said 0–10% of youth stayed in contact after internships.

70%+ of employers said they would be receptive to continued outreach. Employers cited lack of confidence, no guidance, and competing pressures as the main barriers preventing youth from following up.

Why It Matters:



For policymakers: Strengthening America's workforce means investing in relationship-building, not just training slots.

For parents: Your child's greatest inheritance isn't mone; it's people. For conservatives: This is about responsibility, work ethic, and reducing unemployment without expanding entitlement programs.

The report concludes with a call for new investment in social capital training within workforce development programs, alongside a recommendation for further research into connection rates, frequency of youth–employer interactions, and links to job placement outcomes.

The full report, Employer–Youth Connections After Internships: Survey Report, is available at

About Social Capital Builders

Social Capital Builders, Inc. is the nation's leading organization focused on teaching youth and adults how to build, measure, and maintain the relationships that drive opportunity and economic mobility. SCB has trained more than 5,000 individuals and worked with over 100 programs nationwide.