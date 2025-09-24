Wade Lyons Urges Leaders To Prioritize Fitness, Mentorship, And Trust In The Workplace

MENAFN - GetNews)



Wade LyonsCEO of Black Onyx Investigations advocates for physical fitness and active leadership as essential tools for growth

Austin, TX - September 24, 2025 - Wade Lyons, CEO of Black Onyx Investigations and former Training Division Commander for the Austin Police Department, is raising awareness about the connection between physical fitness, mentorship, and effective leadership. Drawing on nearly two decades of experience in law enforcement and now private security, Lyons emphasizes that true leadership is built on consistency, trust, and leading by example.

“Physical fitness significantly translates into professional focus,” Lyons explains.“I approach my training like a meeting I can't cancel. When leaders prioritize their health and fitness, they're sharper, more patient, and more resilient for their teams.”

Why It Matters

Studies confirm the link between fitness and leadership performance. A report from the Center for Creative Leadership found that executives who maintain regular exercise routines report 25% higher productivity and 23% higher stress resilience than peers who do not. Similarly, mentorship has proven measurable benefits: young professionals with mentors are 55% more likely to enroll in higher education and 78% more likely to volunteer in their communities (MENTOR National, 2023).

“Leaders can't expect to foster trust if they don't share the same experiences as their teams,” says Lyons.“That's why I've always trained alongside those I lead. You can't ask people to do what you won't do yourself.”

What Individuals Can Do

Lyons stresses that making an impact doesn't require titles or large budgets.



Commit to consistency: Treat physical health and continuous learning as essential, non-negotiable parts of your day.

Mentor someone: Share your knowledge with a younger colleague or student.

Listen more: Build trust by asking for feedback instead of assuming you have all the answers. Create space for reflection: Journaling, reading, or even small breaks can reset focus.

“You don't have to be in the C-suite to lead,” Lyons notes.“If you've learned something, pass it on. Small, consistent actions build stronger organizations and stronger communities.”

Call to Action

Wade Lyons is encouraging professionals at every level to reframe how they see leadership-not as a position, but as a practice.“The best leaders lead by example,” he says.“Start with yourself, then extend that discipline, trust, and support to others.”

