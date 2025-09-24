Lone Wolf Roofing Becomes The Best Fortified Roofer And GAF Pro Contractor In Gretna, Louisiana

MENAFN - GetNews) Lone Wolf Roofing is an award-winning Gretna, Louisiana-based roofing company.







Lone Wolf Roofing, Louisiana's trusted leader in durable roofing systems, has emerged as the top roofer in Gretna, offering homeowners and businesses unparalleled craftsmanship, storm-resistant construction, and the strongest warranty in the industry. Backed by a 100-year warranty and certified under the Insurance Institute for Business & Home Safety (IBHS) FORTIFIED Home program, Lone Wolf Roofing continues to raise the standard for roofing excellence in the Gulf South.

A Commitment to Roofing Done Right

Reliability, precision, and speed define Lone Wolf Roofing's approach in Gretna. As a top-rated contractor, the company delivers more than just shingles or metal panels; it provides peace of mind. Lone Wolf Roofing installs each roof, whether for residential or commercial projects, with expert care and meticulous attention to detail.

Lone Wolf Roofing offers a rare industry guarantee: it promises to begin roof installations within 24 hours of signing, or the roof is free. This bold statement reflects the company's dedication to timely service and customer trust.

“Our mission has always been simple: roofing that stands strong no matter the weather,” said Clare Manale, Owner of Lone Wolf Roofing.“For Gretna homeowners and businesses, that means roofing systems built to endure, supported by the protection of the FORTIFIED program and our unmatched warranty.”

Why the FORTIFIED Roof Matters in Gretna

Louisiana's Gulf Coast is no stranger to hurricanes, hailstorms, and extreme weather. A FORTIFIED Roof is engineered to withstand these challenges through sealed roof decks, reinforced edges, watertight barriers, and impact-resistant components.

The advantages include:



Storm Protection: Certified resilience against hurricanes and severe storms.

Insurance Savings: Lower premiums thanks to reduced risk.

Grant Opportunities: Access to fortified roof grants to offset installation costs.

Longevity & Value: Fewer repairs, extended lifespan, and higher property value. Peace of Mind: A secure roof prepared for the unexpected.

According to IBHS research, homes with fortified roofs are dramatically less likely to sustain catastrophic damage, a vital advantage for families and businesses in storm-prone Gretna.

Services That Go Beyond Roofing

Lone Wolf Roofing offers a full suite of services in Gretna, including:



Residential Roofing (shingles, metal, and high-performance options)

Commercial Roofing Solutions

Storm Damage Restoration and Emergency Repairs

Gutters, Downspouts, and Drainage Systems

Siding, Soffit, and Fascia Replacement Roof Insurance Claims Assistance

Every project begins with a free roof inspection and ends with professional, courteous service that respects the client's time and property.

Discounts for Gretna's Heroes

As part of its commitment to community, Lone Wolf Roofing proudly offers exclusive discounts to Veterans, Active Military, Emergency Personnel, and Seniors. This initiative ensures those who serve and protect Gretna receive added peace of mind and financial relief when securing their homes or businesses.

Credentials That Set Them Apart

Lone Wolf Roofing's certifications and recognitions include:



IBHS Fortified Certification: Officially recognized experts in storm-resistant construction.

GAF Master Elite Certification: A distinction held by fewer than 2% of contractors nationwide.

IKO Preferred Contractor: Validated for material quality and installation expertise.

Best of St. Tammany 2025: Voted best roofing company for consistent service excellence.

BBB Accredited 2022-2025: Demonstrated trust and customer satisfaction. Outstanding Workmanship Awards: National recognition for quality craftsmanship.

Time is critical when it comes to roofing. Minor issues can quickly become major, costly problems. Lone Wolf Roofing urges Gretna residents to take advantage of free inspections and financing options to protect their properties before the next storm hits.

“Living in Louisiana means preparing for the unexpected,” said Manale.“We want every family in Gretna to have access to a roof that's not only beautiful but battle-tested against the toughest weather conditions.”

For more information on fortified roof grant programs or to schedule a consultation, visit

About Lone Wolf Roofing

Founded in Louisiana, Lone Wolf Roofing has grown into one of the region's most trusted roofing contractors, serving communities across the Gulf South with dedication and integrity. The company specializes in residential and commercial roofing, storm damage restoration, gutters, siding, soffit, and fascia, offering comprehensive protection for homes and businesses. Backed by certifications including IBHS FORTIFIED and GAF Master Elite, and supported by an industry-leading 100-year warranty, Lone Wolf Roofing sets the benchmark for quality, reliability, and customer satisfaction. With a mission to deliver roofing done right on time and built to last, Lone Wolf Roofing continues to be the contractor of choice for property owners seeking strength, security, and peace of mind.

