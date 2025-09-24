Water Boy Soft Wash Launches Professional Exterior Cleaning Services In Oxford, PA

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Water Boy Soft Wash is dedicated to providing Oxford homeowners and businesses with safe, eco-friendly cleaning solutions that protect property value while restoring lasting curb appeal."Water Boy Soft Wash, led by Matthew D. Nelms, has launched eco-friendly soft washing services in Oxford, PA, serving homes and businesses across Chester County. Using biodegradable solutions and low-pressure cleaning, the company safely removes mold, algae, dirt, and mildew from roofs, siding, decks, and more. Fully insured and environmentally conscious, they offer seasonal packages, maintenance plans, and free online estimates to boost curb appeal while protecting property value.

OXFORD, PA - September 24, 2025 - Water Boy Soft Wash , a locally owned exterior cleaning company, announced today the official launch of its soft washing services for residential and commercial properties in Oxford and the surrounding Chester County communities. The company, led by owner Matthew D. Nelms, specializes in an eco-friendly, low-pressure cleaning method designed to safely remove mold, mildew, algae, and dirt from siding, roofs, decks, and other exterior surfaces.

Unlike traditional high-pressure power washing, soft washing uses a biodegradable cleaning solution combined with gentle water pressure to preserve building materials while achieving long-lasting results. According to industry research, untreated organic growth can reduce roof life expectancy by up to 40 percent, underscoring the importance of professional exterior maintenance.

“Homeowners and business owners want their properties to look their best, but many don't realize the risks that pressure washing can pose to shingles, siding, and paint,” said Matthew D. Nelms, owner of Water Boy Soft Wash.“We started Water Boy Soft Wash to offer a safer, more effective alternative that not only improves curb appeal but also helps protect a property's long-term value.”

The company's services include roof cleaning, house washing, deck and fence restoration, gutter brightening, and commercial property cleaning. Each project begins with a detailed property assessment to ensure the right solution is applied for both safety and results.

Community members have already expressed strong interest.“We were amazed at how clean our home looked after just one treatment,” said an early customer in Oxford.“The difference was immediate, and it gave us peace of mind knowing the process was safe for our landscaping.”

Water Boy Soft Wash is fully insured and committed to environmentally responsible practices. The cleaning solutions used are biodegradable and safe for surrounding plants and pets, aligning with growing customer demand for green service providers.

With the launch, Water Boy Soft Wash is offering seasonal packages and maintenance plans to help property owners schedule regular upkeep. The company also provides free estimates through its website, making it easy for customers to book consultations online.

To learn more or request a free estimate, visit .

About Water Boy Soft Wash

Water Boy Soft Wash is a locally owned and operated exterior cleaning company based in Oxford, Pennsylvania. Founded by Matthew D. Nelms, the company provides residential and commercial services including roof cleaning, siding and deck washing, and gutter brightening. Using a low-pressure soft washing process and eco-friendly cleaning solutions, Water Boy Soft Wash is committed to delivering safe, effective, and environmentally responsible results.