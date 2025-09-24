Metro Cellar Door Bilco Pro Expands Services To Protect New York Homes And Businesses

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Metro Cellar Door Bilco Pro delivers secure, weather-resistant Bilco® cellar doors that protect New York homes and businesses with lasting strength and safety."Metro Cellar Door Bilco Pro, led by Christopher Long, has expanded its Bilco® cellar door installation and repair services across NYC. The company helps homeowners and businesses protect basements from flooding, weather damage, and security risks with durable, code-compliant solutions. Offering free consultations, Metro Cellar Door Bilco Pro focuses on safety, reliability, and long-term value while planning future service enhancements.

NEW YORK, NY - September 24, 2025 - Metro Cellar Door Bilco Pro, a specialty contractor serving the greater New York City area, today announced the expansion of its professional installation and repair services for Bilco® cellar doors. The move comes as more property owners look to strengthen basement access points against weather-related damage and improve safety standards in homes and commercial buildings.

Led by Christopher Long, Metro Cellar Door Bilco Pro provides secure, durable entryway solutions designed to withstand New York's demanding climate. The company's services include custom installation, repair, and replacement of cellar doors for residential and commercial properties.

“Basements are often the most vulnerable part of a building, yet they're also essential for storage, utilities, and emergency shelter,” said Christopher Long of Metro Cellar Door Bilco Pro.“Our expanded services are about more than just doors - they're about helping New Yorkers protect their property and families from avoidable risks.”

Meeting a Growing Need

The announcement comes amid rising demand for reinforced basement access. According to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), flood-related incidents in the Northeast have increased by more than 25% over the past decade, with many losses linked to weak or outdated entry points. Property owners are now prioritizing cellar and basement door upgrades as part of their broader disaster preparedness strategies.

Metro Cellar Door Bilco Pro specializes in Bilco® products, widely regarded as the industry standard for quality and durability. By focusing exclusively on these solutions, the company ensures installations meet both local building codes and long-term performance expectations.

“Our clients are asking for reliable, code-compliant options that will stand up to heavy rains, snow, and everyday use,” Long said.“We've built our reputation on listening to those concerns and delivering solutions that last.”

Focus on Safety and Value

In addition to protecting against weather-related damage, properly installed cellar doors can improve overall property safety. Secure basement entryways reduce the risk of unauthorized access while providing safe egress during emergencies.

“Whether it's a family looking to safeguard their home or a business owner seeking compliance for a multi-unit property, we design each project with safety and long-term value in mind,” Long added.

Services Across New York

Metro Cellar Door Bilco Pro serves clients throughout New York City and surrounding communities. The company offers free consultations and personalized recommendations to ensure each installation or repair project fits the unique requirements of the property.

Property owners can request an on-site evaluation by visiting or by calling the company directly.

Looking Ahead

As construction needs continue to evolve in urban areas, Metro Cellar Door Bilco Pro plans to further expand its services in the coming year, including introducing additional product options and enhancing its customer support program.

“We're committed to staying ahead of the curve,” Long said.“That means investing in training, new materials, and better processes so our clients always receive the best possible service.”

About Metro Cellar Door Bilco Pro

Metro Cellar Door Bilco Pro is a specialty construction company based in New York City, focused on the installation, repair, and replacement of Bilco® cellar doors. Dedicated to quality craftsmanship and customer satisfaction, the company helps homeowners and businesses strengthen basement access points, improve safety, and protect property value.