Leesburg, VA - When Leesburg residents search for a Leesburg attorney they can trust, Clinton O. Middleton, Attorney at Law, stands out for his experience, accessibility, and dedication to clients. Serving Loudoun County and all of Northern Virginia, Clinton O. Middleton provides comprehensive legal services in personal injury, mass torts, and criminal defense, helping clients protect their rights and get the best possible outcomes







“Our mission is simple: make sure people in Leesburg and Loudoun County have access to the same quality of legal representation they'd find in a big city but with the personal service of a local attorney,” said Clinton O. Middleton , founder of Clinton O. Middleton, Attorney at Law .“Whether you've been injured, accused of a crime, or harmed by a dangerous product, we guide you through every step.”

Comprehensive Legal Services Under One Roof

Personal Injury: Clinton O. Middleton helps victims of car accidents, slip-and-falls, and wrongful death cases pursue fair compensation for medical bills, lost wages, and pain and suffering.

Mass Torts: Clinton O. Middleton is actively screening and accepting clients in high-profile lawsuits, including Depo Provera lawsuits, hair relaxer lawsuits, Taxotere lawsuits, and AFFF firefighting foam cases .

Criminal Defense: As a seasoned criminal defense attorney in Loudoun County, Clinton O. Middleton defends clients against DUI, assault, domestic violence, theft, drug charges, and other criminal allegations, fighting to protect their future.

Trusted by Loudoun County Clients

Middleton's reputation as a leading Leesburg attorney is reflected in client reviews:



“Mr. Middleton is very knowledgeable and is clearly respected and trusted by his colleagues... Mr. Middleton got us the best possible outcome, and we are so appreciative.”

“Great service! Always quick responses and communication!”

“Clinton was great! Very informative, helpful, and responsive. I would recommend him to anyone.” “From the very beginning, they were compassionate, attentive, and professional... they made sure I felt supported throughout.”

Legal Tips for Leesburg Residents

Clinton O. Middleton offers this advice for anyone facing a legal issue:



Injury Victims: Seek medical attention first, document everything, and contact a Leesburg attorney before talking to insurers.

Criminal Charges: Remain calm, invoke your right to remain silent, and request acriminal lawyer immediately. Mass Tort Claims: Gather medical records and product history early screening can determine eligibility before statutes of limitations expire.

About Clinton O. Middleton, Attorney at Law

Clinton O. Middleton, Attorney at Law, serves Leesburg , Loudoun County, and all of Northern Virginia with a client-centered approach, combining deep legal knowledge with personal attention. The firm represents clients in personal injury, mass tort, and criminal defense cases and is committed to protecting the rights of individuals and families.