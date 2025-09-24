AI Art Exhibition Opens At Quanzhou Weiyuan Tower, Empowering The Historic City, Launching A Journey Of Cultural Revival

MENAFN - GetNews) On the evening of September 18th at 20:00, the“Unbounded AI·Arts Co-Existence” exhibition launched at Weiyuan Tower. Guided by the Fujian Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism and the Quanzhou Municipal Headquarters for Culture, Tourism and Economy Development, the exhibition is hosted by the Quanzhou Culture, Radio, Television and Tourism Bureau, and co-organized by the Quanzhou Cultural Heritage Protection Center and the Quanzhou Intangible Cultural Heritage Protection Center. Centered around the theme of“Unbounded AI·Arts Co-Existence”, the exhibition uses artificial intelligence technology to reinterpret Quanzhou's profound cultural heritage and historical legacy, creating a deep dialogue between technology and art, tradition and the future.













Distinguished guests attending the opening ceremony included: Zhang Weiguo, the director of Sino-Foreign Cultural Exchange Center; Xiao Changpei, the deputy director of Fujian Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism; Liu Linshuang, Member of the Standing Committee of Quanzhou Municipal Party Committee, Director of the Publicity Department and the United Front Work Department; Huang Wenjie, Vice Mayor of Quanzhou's Municipal Government; Zhang Jinzhu, Deputy Secretary-General of Quanzhou's Municipal Government; Lü Xiujia, Director of Quanzhou Culture, Radio, Television and Tourism Bureau; Ashhad SAEED, Deputy Minister, Ministry of Tourism and Environment, Maldives; Abigail SHONIWA, Ambassador of Zimbabwe to China; Frank FAHEY, Former Minister of State for Tourism, Transport and Communciations, Ireland; Christopher COCKER, CEO of Pacific Tourism Organisation; CHULUUNBAATAR Batnairamdal, Deputy Governor of the Governer's Offiice of Arkhangai Province, Mongolia; Vraie BALTHAZAAR, HW Mayor of Colombo, Sri Lanka; Mario DELLA TORRE, Deputy Mayor of the Municipality of Cernobbio, Como, Italy; Getnet NIGUSSIE, CEO of Ethiopian Convention Bureau; Yury POLYAKOV, Deputy Chairman of the Board of the Association for International Cooperation in Tourism“World Without Borders”; Mandefro Shiferaw, Minister Counsellor, Embassy of Ethiopia in Beijing, and other representatives and foreign diplomats from 34 member cities of the International Tourism Aliance of Silk Road Cities.

Distinguished figures from the cultural, artistic, and media spheres also gathered at the opening ceremony. Among them were renowned curator Victoria Lu, actor Elvis Tsui and his wife, actor Xu Fei, actor Kim Ji-ho, artist Wang Yanda, headwear artist Shen Jie and his spouse, as well as other curators, representatives of organizing bodies, influential online personalities, and media representatives.













Liu Linshuang, Member of the Standing Committee of Quanzhou Municipal Party Committee, Director of the Publicity Department and the United Front Work Department, expressed his sincere welcome to all the distinguished guests in attendance. He emphasized that the integration of AI and art has brought new vitality to Quanzhou's World Heritage sites. Through artificial intelligence, this exhibition transforms cultural heritages such as Tianhou Temple, Kaiyuan Temple, Islamic stone carvings, puppet theater, and Nanyin music into dynamic digital works, vividly showcasing both the beauty of intangible heritage and the warmth of technology.

He also invited artists worldwide to visit Quanzhou, using AI art to interpret the city's profound cultural legacy and illustrate a new vision of the city's development under the“Belt and Road” initiative. He concluded with warm wishes for the success of the exhibition.







Ms. Victoria Lu, an internationally renowned curator, expressed her heartfelt wishes for the exhibition. She spoke highly of its academic significance and Quanzhou's innovative spirit as a world heritage city, noting that the exhibition not only demonstrates the artists' forward-thinking vision but also brings renewed energy to the contemporary art landscape.

She particularly emphasized how the exhibition resonates with the spirit of our time through the integration of diverse media, and encouraged creators to continue pushing boundaries and jointly promote the future development of culture.

The exhibition presents nearly a hundred technology-driven artworks, offering immersive experiences through AI interaction, video, lighting, and sound. Notably, it highlights Quanzhou's 22 World Heritage Sites and multiple intangible cultural heritage items. Using AI-generated art, iconic symbols such as Kaiyuan Temple and Luoyang Bridge have been transformed into digital artworks with a contemporary visual language, both recreating the ancient city's millennia-old landscape and infusing it with new vitality.

The exhibition is not only an artistic experiment but also a practice of cultural co-creation. By providing open AI tools, visitors can generate personalized digital works infused with Quanzhou's cultural elements, truly realizing the concept that“everyone can create digitally” and fostering an ecosystem of public artistic collaboration. This initiative aims to break traditional boundaries of art creation and explore sustainable pathways for innovating Quanzhou's cultural heritage within a contemporary technological context.

As a pivotal starting point of the Maritime Silk Road and a national cultural-ecological reserve, Quanzhou's rich historical heritage and profound cultural legacy have served as a wellspring of inspiration for AI art creation. Through the“digital brush” of artificial intelligence, this exhibition guides the public in experiencing the inheritance and innovation of Quanzhou's culture within an interplay of light, shadow, and data.

Following the opening ceremony, the exhibition will remain open to the public until October 29th, free of charge. Visitors from all backgrounds are welcome to explore the boundless possibilities of the coexistence between artificial intelligence and traditional culture. Come witness the dynamic dialogue between AI technology and Quanzhou's cultural heritage, and immerse yourself in a digital art journey across time and space.