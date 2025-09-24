Love Pines Realty Introduces Charming Sanford Residence.

MENAFN - GetNews) 620 Carr Street, Now Listed for Sale

September 24, 2025 - Looking for a home that offers all of the spaces for your hobbies? Well this home is it. You found it! End of your journey! The four seasons room is large enough to play pickleball. The basement can hold your home gym. The yard is plentiful enough for all the sports activities!







Open House :

Friday September 26th 2025

5:00pm-7:00pm

Located centrally in Sanford this home is within walking distance to The Flame Restaurant, and Fairview Dairy bar. Only a few minutes to the downtown area where you will find more restaurants, shopping, bars, and local businesses.

This home is generously sized in every way. Over 4000 total square feet accompanies a smart floorplan. On the main floor you will find 3 bedrooms, and two full baths. The kitchen is the hub on the main floor. The kitchen is flanked by the livingroom, diningroom, and the four seasons room. From the four seasons room you can walk out onto the deck overlooking the gorgeous backyard.

The basement is fully finished with a kitchenette making it perfect for guests. Two additional bedrooms are located in the basement. An oversized garage, and large living space being utilized as a home gym.







“The best feature of this beautiful home is the luscious outdoor spaces. Whether day or night, you will sit out here in awe of the green gardens,” says Jennifer Carlson.

It's easy to locate the home, which is only 30 minutes from the famous Army base of Fort Bragg North Carolina. For anyone going to Sanford looking for a home for sale, 620 Carr St, is very close to Cary/Raleigh NC

The home is part of the select Love Pines Realty homes for sale in North Carolina. Other listings and more information about the residential properties are available from the official website of the realtor. Love Pines Realty services all areas surrounding Ft Bragg, including Southern Pines, Pinehurst, Whispering Pines, Carthage, Aberdeen, West End, Pinebluff, Vass, Cameron, Sanford, Fayetteville, & Raeford.

For more information, please visit: