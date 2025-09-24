Single Ventricle Heart Disease Market: Insights Into Epidemiology, Available Therapies, And Key Players Delveinsight Mezzion, Gene Techno Science, Longerevon

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Single Ventricle Heart Disease Market"To drive the Single Ventricle Heart Disease Market in future years, several Single Ventricle Heart Disease Companies such as Mezzion Pharma, Metcela, and others are developing their assets in the mid-late stage of development. The anticipated approval of Single Ventricle Heart Disease therapies, including Udenafil and JRM-001, among others, during the forecast period (2024–2034), is expected to further drive the market growth.

Emerging therapies for Single Ventricle Heart Disease, including Udenafil, JRM-001, and others, are anticipated to drive significant growth in the market over the coming years.

DelveInsight has introduced its latest report,“Single Ventricle Heart Disease – Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast 2034”, which provides a comprehensive analysis of the disorder, covering historical and projected epidemiology, along with key market trends across the United States, the EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

The Single Ventricle Heart Disease (SVHD) treatment market is projected to sustain a steady compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2024 and 2034. This growth is primarily driven by advances in diagnostic technologies, increased disease awareness, and a rising number of diagnosed cases.

Market expansion is further influenced by contributing factors such as genetic abnormalities and other congenital heart defects. However, despite the considerable burden of SVHD, comprehensive data on long-term patient outcomes and economic impact remain limited, and a complete reference covering the full spectrum of the condition is still lacking.

Looking ahead, companies like Mezzion Pharma and Metcela, with mid- to late-stage pipeline assets, are expected to play a pivotal role in shaping the market. Anticipated approvals of therapies such as Udenafil and JRM-001 during the forecast period are likely to accelerate growth.

In addition, research continues to underscore the therapeutic potential of stem cell treatments for pediatric patients with congenital heart disease, particularly those with single ventricle physiology. Preclinical trials have demonstrated measurable benefits of various stem cell types in relevant animal models, with the secretome-molecules secreted by stem cells-identified as a critical therapeutic factor.

Epidemiological data show that single ventricle heart defects are rare, affecting approximately 5 out of every 100,000 newborns. Despite their rarity, they are among the most complex congenital heart conditions and typically require at least one surgical intervention. Among adult congenital heart diseases (ACHDs), the most frequently observed include atrial septal defect (20.5%), ventricular septal defect (20.5%), tetralogy of Fallot (12.9%), and univentricular heart/single ventricle defects (6.6%).

In August 2024, the American Heart Association, in collaboration with Additional Ventures, announced a $13 million research initiative to investigate the biological mechanisms of SVHD. This program supports five research teams from institutions such as Stanford University and Nationwide Children's Hospital, with the aim of improving clinical care and deepening understanding of the disease. Key companies, including Mezzion, Gene Techno Science, Longerevon, and others, are actively advancing new therapies to improve the treatment landscape. Promising pipeline candidates include Udenafil, JRM-001, and several others.

Single Ventricle Heart Disease Overview

According to Boston Children's Hospital, single ventricle defects are congenital heart conditions in which one of the heart's ventricles is either underdeveloped or unable to function properly. In some cases, a heart valve may also be absent. Different forms of this condition include tricuspid atresia, hypoplastic left heart syndrome (HLHS), double inlet left ventricle (DILV), double outlet right ventricle (DORV), pulmonary atresia with intact ventricular septum (PA/IVS), and others.

The exact cause of single ventricle heart disease remains uncertain. These defects arise from complex developmental processes and usually occur sporadically, though they are sometimes linked with conditions such as situs inversus or heterotaxy. Rare familial cases have been documented, but no specific genetic cause has been confirmed.

Children affected by this condition often present with cyanosis-a bluish discoloration of the skin-caused by the mixing of oxygen-rich and oxygen-poor blood in the heart. The severity of cyanosis and the urgency of treatment vary depending on the type and seriousness of the defect, with some children requiring early intervention to maintain sufficient oxygen supply to the body.

Single Ventricle Heart Disease Market Outlook

The single ventricle heart disease therapeutics market is expected to witness continued growth, fueled by a rising number of cases, advancements in technology, and the launch of new treatment options during the forecast period (2024–2034).

In May 2021, the U.S. FDA accepted a New Drug Application (NDA) for Udenafil, aimed at treating patients aged 12 and above with single ventricle heart disease who have undergone Fontan palliation.

Ongoing research and sustained efforts are creating optimism for more effective therapies and the possibility of a cure. According to DelveInsight, the single ventricle heart disease market across the 7 major markets (7MM) is projected to experience significant transformations between 2020 and 2034.

Single Ventricle Heart Disease Emerging Drugs

Dazukibart (PF-06823859): Pfizer

Study Period: 2020-2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Single Ventricle Heart Disease Companies: Mezzion, Gene Techno Science, Longerevon, and others

Key Single Ventricle Heart Disease Therapies: Udenafil, JRM-001, and others

Single Ventricle Heart Disease Therapeutic Assessment: Single Ventricle Heart Disease current marketed and Single Ventricle Heart Disease emerging therapies

Single Ventricle Heart Disease Market Dynamics: Single Ventricle Heart Disease market drivers and Single Ventricle Heart Disease market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies Single Ventricle Heart Disease Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Single Ventricle Heart Disease Market Access and Reimbursement

Single Ventricle Heart Disease market report covers a descriptive overview and comprehensive insight of the Single Ventricle Heart Disease Epidemiology and Single Ventricle Heart Disease market in the 7MM (the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK) & Japan).

The Single Ventricle Heart Disease market report provides insights into the current and emerging therapies.

The Single Ventricle Heart Disease market report provides a global historical and forecasted market covering drug outreach in 7MM.

The Single Ventricle Heart Disease market report offers an edge that will help in developing business strategies by understanding trends shaping and driving the Single Ventricle Heart Disease market.

Table of Contents

1. Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. SWOT analysis

4. Single Ventricle Heart Disease Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Single Ventricle Heart Disease Market Overview at a Glance

6. Single Ventricle Heart Disease Disease Background and Overview

7. Single Ventricle Heart Disease Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Single Ventricle Heart Disease

9. Single Ventricle Heart Disease Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Unmet Needs

11. Single Ventricle Heart Disease Emerging Therapies

12. Single Ventricle Heart Disease Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Single Ventricle Heart Disease Market Analysis (2020–2034)

14. Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Market drivers

16. Market barriers

17. Appendix

18. Single Ventricle Heart Disease Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

