Periodontal Disease Market: Insights Into Epidemiology, Available Therapies, And Key Players Delveinsight Vaxcyte, Angiolab, Cortexyme, Noveome Biotherapeutics, Amyndas Pharmaceuticals, D And D Ph

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Periodontal Disease Market"According to the secondary analysis, cross-sectional data from the US reveal a substantial burden of periodontal conditions, with approximately 50% of the adult population currently affected by gingivitis and up to 80% having experienced some form of periodontal disease over their lifetime. These figures highlight the widespread nature of periodontal health issues and underscore the need for improved preventive strategies and public awareness.

Emerging therapies for Periodontal Disease, including VAX PG, AL102-PDT, COR-588, ST266, AMY-101, P4M01, and others, are anticipated to drive market growth in the coming years.

DelveInsight has released a new report,“Periodontal Disease – Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast 2034,” which provides a comprehensive overview of the disorder, covering historical and projected epidemiology as well as key market trends across the United States, the EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

Discover about the Periodontal Disease market report @

Some of the key facts of the Periodontal Disease Market Report:



According to DelveInsight, the Periodontal Disease market is expected to grow steadily from 2023 to 2032, supported by the launch of innovative therapies and a rising number of diagnosed cases. Globally, however, only a limited number of companies are currently advancing treatments for this condition.

In April 2025, researchers at Penn Dental Medicine reported promising results for a novel therapy targeting senescent cells-aged cells linked to chronic inflammation. Their study showed that combining dasatinib with quercetin reduced markers of senescence and periodontal inflammation in both lab and animal models. This“senotherapy” approach highlights a new strategy for managing periodontal disease by addressing the role of cellular aging.

Another study, also published in April 2025, explored the potential of dimethyl fumarate (DMF), an anti-inflammatory drug already approved for other conditions, in protecting against periodontal tissue damage. Findings suggested that DMF modulates immune responses and mitochondrial function, pointing to its possible role in treating periodontal disease as well as other inflammation-driven disorders.

In January 2024, the FDA approved a pioneering clinical trial led by Dr. Jonathan An at the University of Washington. This study is the first to assess the effects of rapamycin-an mTOR inhibitor with anti-aging properties-on periodontal disease in older adults. The trial aims to evaluate whether rapamycin can regulate immune responses and reduce gum inflammation, potentially altering disease progression in patients over 50. Key players in the field, including Vaxcyte, AngioLab, Cortexyme, Noveome Biotherapeutics, Amyndas Pharmaceuticals, D and D Pharmatech, and others, are actively developing therapies to enhance treatment options. Notable pipeline candidates include VAX PG, AL102-PDT, COR-588, ST266, AMY-101, P4M01, among others.

Periodontal Disease Overview

Periodontal disease, commonly known as gum disease, refers to a group of inflammatory conditions that damage the tissues supporting and surrounding the teeth. It often begins with bacterial growth in the mouth, leading to plaque buildup. If plaque is not removed through regular brushing and flossing, it can harden into tartar, causing gum inflammation (gingivitis) and, if left untreated, progress to more advanced stages of periodontal disease.

The primary cause of periodontal disease is the buildup of plaque bacteria on the teeth. Several factors can increase susceptibility, including inadequate oral hygiene, smoking, hormonal changes, certain medications, genetic predisposition, health conditions such as diabetes, and weakened immune function.

Discover how the Periodontal Disease market is rising in the coming years @

Periodontal Disease Therapies and Companies



VAX PG: Vaxcyte

AL102-PDT: AngioLab, Inc.

COR-588: Cortexyme

ST266: Noveome Biotherapeutics

AMY-101: Amyndas Pharmaceuticals P4M01: D and D Pharmatech

Scope of the Periodontal Disease Market Report



Study Period: 2020-2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Periodontal Disease Companies: Vaxcyte, AngioLab, Inc., Cortexyme, Noveome Biotherapeutics, Amyndas Pharmaceuticals, D and D Pharmatech, and others

Key Periodontal Disease Therapies: VAX PG, AL102-PDT, COR-588, ST266, AMY-101, P4M01, and others

Periodontal Disease Therapeutic Assessment: Periodontal Disease current marketed and Periodontal Disease emerging therapies

Periodontal Disease Market Dynamics: Periodontal Disease market drivers and Periodontal Disease market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies Periodontal Disease Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Periodontal Disease Market Access and Reimbursement

To know what's more in our Periodontal Disease report, visit

Key benefits of the Periodontal Disease Market Report:

Periodontal Disease market report covers a descriptive overview and comprehensive insight of the Periodontal Disease Epidemiology and Periodontal Disease market in the 7MM (the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK) & Japan).

The Periodontal Disease market report provides insights into the current and emerging therapies.

The Periodontal Disease market report provides a global historical and forecasted market covering drug outreach in 7MM.

The Periodontal Disease market report offers an edge that will help in developing business strategies by understanding trends shaping and driving the Periodontal Disease market.

Got queries? Click here to know more about the Periodontal Disease market Landscape

Table of Contents

1. Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. SWOT analysis

4. Periodontal Disease Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Periodontal Disease Market Overview at a Glance

6. Periodontal Disease Disease Background and Overview

7. Periodontal Disease Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Periodontal Disease

9. Periodontal Disease Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Unmet Needs

11. Periodontal Disease Emerging Therapies

12. Periodontal Disease Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Periodontal Disease Market Analysis (2020–2034)

14. Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Market drivers

16. Market barriers

17. Appendix

18. Periodontal Disease Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

Click here to read more about Periodontal Disease Market Outlook 2034

Related Reports:

Periodontal Disease Pipeline Insights, DelveInsight

"Periodontal Disease Pipeline Insight, 2024" report by DelveInsight outlines comprehensive insights of present clinical development scenarios and growth prospects across the Periodontal Disease market. A detailed picture of the Periodontal Disease pipeline landscape is provided, which includes the disease overview and Periodontal Disease treatment guidelines.

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.