Periodontal Disease Market: Insights Into Epidemiology, Available Therapies, And Key Players Delveinsight Vaxcyte, Angiolab, Cortexyme, Noveome Biotherapeutics, Amyndas Pharmaceuticals, D And D Ph
"Periodontal Disease Market"According to the secondary analysis, cross-sectional data from the US reveal a substantial burden of periodontal conditions, with approximately 50% of the adult population currently affected by gingivitis and up to 80% having experienced some form of periodontal disease over their lifetime. These figures highlight the widespread nature of periodontal health issues and underscore the need for improved preventive strategies and public awareness.
Emerging therapies for Periodontal Disease, including VAX PG, AL102-PDT, COR-588, ST266, AMY-101, P4M01, and others, are anticipated to drive market growth in the coming years.
DelveInsight has released a new report,“Periodontal Disease – Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast 2034,” which provides a comprehensive overview of the disorder, covering historical and projected epidemiology as well as key market trends across the United States, the EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.
Some of the key facts of the Periodontal Disease Market Report:
According to DelveInsight, the Periodontal Disease market is expected to grow steadily from 2023 to 2032, supported by the launch of innovative therapies and a rising number of diagnosed cases. Globally, however, only a limited number of companies are currently advancing treatments for this condition.
In April 2025, researchers at Penn Dental Medicine reported promising results for a novel therapy targeting senescent cells-aged cells linked to chronic inflammation. Their study showed that combining dasatinib with quercetin reduced markers of senescence and periodontal inflammation in both lab and animal models. This“senotherapy” approach highlights a new strategy for managing periodontal disease by addressing the role of cellular aging.
Another study, also published in April 2025, explored the potential of dimethyl fumarate (DMF), an anti-inflammatory drug already approved for other conditions, in protecting against periodontal tissue damage. Findings suggested that DMF modulates immune responses and mitochondrial function, pointing to its possible role in treating periodontal disease as well as other inflammation-driven disorders.
In January 2024, the FDA approved a pioneering clinical trial led by Dr. Jonathan An at the University of Washington. This study is the first to assess the effects of rapamycin-an mTOR inhibitor with anti-aging properties-on periodontal disease in older adults. The trial aims to evaluate whether rapamycin can regulate immune responses and reduce gum inflammation, potentially altering disease progression in patients over 50.
Key players in the field, including Vaxcyte, AngioLab, Cortexyme, Noveome Biotherapeutics, Amyndas Pharmaceuticals, D and D Pharmatech, and others, are actively developing therapies to enhance treatment options. Notable pipeline candidates include VAX PG, AL102-PDT, COR-588, ST266, AMY-101, P4M01, among others.
Periodontal Disease Overview
Periodontal disease, commonly known as gum disease, refers to a group of inflammatory conditions that damage the tissues supporting and surrounding the teeth. It often begins with bacterial growth in the mouth, leading to plaque buildup. If plaque is not removed through regular brushing and flossing, it can harden into tartar, causing gum inflammation (gingivitis) and, if left untreated, progress to more advanced stages of periodontal disease.
The primary cause of periodontal disease is the buildup of plaque bacteria on the teeth. Several factors can increase susceptibility, including inadequate oral hygiene, smoking, hormonal changes, certain medications, genetic predisposition, health conditions such as diabetes, and weakened immune function.
Periodontal Disease Therapies and Companies
VAX PG: Vaxcyte
AL102-PDT: AngioLab, Inc.
COR-588: Cortexyme
ST266: Noveome Biotherapeutics
AMY-101: Amyndas Pharmaceuticals
P4M01: D and D Pharmatech
Scope of the Periodontal Disease Market Report
Study Period: 2020-2034
Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]
Key Periodontal Disease Companies: Vaxcyte, AngioLab, Inc., Cortexyme, Noveome Biotherapeutics, Amyndas Pharmaceuticals, D and D Pharmatech, and others
Key Periodontal Disease Therapies: VAX PG, AL102-PDT, COR-588, ST266, AMY-101, P4M01, and others
Periodontal Disease Therapeutic Assessment: Periodontal Disease current marketed and Periodontal Disease emerging therapies
Periodontal Disease Market Dynamics: Periodontal Disease market drivers and Periodontal Disease market barriers
Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies
Periodontal Disease Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Periodontal Disease Market Access and Reimbursement
Key benefits of the Periodontal Disease Market Report:
Periodontal Disease market report covers a descriptive overview and comprehensive insight of the Periodontal Disease Epidemiology and Periodontal Disease market in the 7MM (the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK) & Japan).
The Periodontal Disease market report provides insights into the current and emerging therapies.
The Periodontal Disease market report provides a global historical and forecasted market covering drug outreach in 7MM.
The Periodontal Disease market report offers an edge that will help in developing business strategies by understanding trends shaping and driving the Periodontal Disease market.
