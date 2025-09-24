Chronic Periodontitis Pipeline 2025: Innovative Clinical Developments From Over 10 Global Leaders Delveinsight Highlighting Amyndas Pharmaceuticals, Takeda, CSL Behring, Vaxcyte, Noveome, And Peri

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Chronic Periodontitis Pipeline 2025"DelveInsight's,“Chronic Periodontitis – Pipeline Insight, 2025,” report provides comprehensive insights about 10+ companies and 10+ pipeline drugs in Chronic Periodontitis pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

With chronic periodontitis reaching epidemic levels worldwide and contributing to comorbidities such as diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and certain cancers, the demand for safer and more effective treatments is rising. DelveInsight reports that over 10 pharmaceutical and biotech companies are actively developing more than 10 therapeutic candidates for chronic periodontitis. These treatments are at various stages of clinical and preclinical development, reflecting significant innovation and dedication to tackling this major public health concern.

DelveInsight's“Chronic Periodontitis Pipeline Insight 2025” offers a comprehensive and strategic analysis of the current R&D landscape. The report examines clinical trial progress, emerging therapies, mechanisms of action, competitive dynamics, and key company initiatives. It serves as an essential resource for stakeholders-including researchers, healthcare investors, and decision-makers-seeking insights into the evolving chronic periodontitis therapeutics market and the advancements shaping its future.

DelveInsight's chronic periodontitis pipeline report highlights a dynamic landscape, with over 10 active companies developing more than 10 therapeutic candidates for the treatment of chronic periodontitis.

In April 2025, researchers at Penn Dental Medicine published in the Journal of Dental Research that an anti-senescence therapy-combining the enzyme inhibitor dasatinib with the natural flavonoid quercetin-reduced markers of cellular senescence, periodontal inflammation, and bone loss in both laboratory and animal models. By targeting cellular senescence, a process in which cells stop dividing and drive chronic inflammation, this approach offers a promising strategy to break the cycle of chronic periodontal disease and enhance both oral and systemic health outcomes.

In December 2023, the FDA approved the first clinical trial investigating rapamycin-a drug known for its anti-aging effects-for treating periodontal disease in older adults. Led by Dr. Jonathan An at the University of Washington, the study aims to determine whether targeting the aging process can improve outcomes for periodontal disease, which affects more than 70% of adults over 65. Key players in the chronic periodontitis field, including Amyndas Pharmaceuticals, Takeda, CSL Behring, Vaxcyte, Noveome, Perioc, and others, are actively developing novel therapies to enhance the treatment landscape. Promising pipeline candidates include ST 266 and several others at various stages of development.

Periodontal disease and dental caries are the most common oral health conditions. Chronic periodontitis, in particular, is a long-lasting inflammatory disease that affects the soft and hard tissues supporting the teeth and is prevalent worldwide. The condition is associated with biological risk factors such as high blood pressure, elevated cholesterol, diabetes, genetic susceptibility, and obesity, as well as behavioral factors like unhealthy diet, physical inactivity, and tobacco use. Timely detection of chronic periodontitis is essential for effective management.

Provides comprehensive insights into key companies developing therapies in the Chronic periodontitis Market.

Categorizes Chronic periodontitis therapeutic companies by development stage: early, mid, and late-stage.

Highlights major companies involved in targeted therapy development, including both active and inactive (paused/discontinued) projects.

Reviews emerging Chronic periodontitis drugs under development based on:



Stage of development



Chronic periodontitis Route of administration



Target receptor



Monotherapy vs. combination therapy



Chronic periodontitis Mechanism of action

Molecular type

Offers detailed analysis of:



Company-to-company and company-academia collaborations



Chronic periodontitis Licensing agreements Funding and investment activities supporting future Chronic periodontitis market advancement.

ST 266: Noveome

ST266 is a biologic therapy developed from a distinctive population of human amnion-derived cells, produced without including live cells in the final formulation. Through a proprietary culturing technique, these cells release a complex blend of growth factors and cytokines-known as the secretome-that promote cell survival and reduce inflammation.

Chronic periodontitis Assessment by Product Type

. Mono

. Combination

. Mono/Combination

Chronic periodontitis By Stage

. Late-stage products (Phase III)

. Mid-stage products (Phase II)

. Early-stage product (Phase I) along with the details of

. Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates

. Discontinued & Inactive candidates

Chronic periodontitis Assessment by Route of Administration

. Oral

. Parenteral

. Intravenous

. Subcutaneous

. Topical

Chronic periodontitis Assessment by Molecule Type

. Recombinant fusion proteins

. Small molecule

. Monoclonal antibody

. Peptide

. Polymer

. Gene therapy

