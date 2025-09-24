Arteriovenous (AV) Fistula Pipeline 2025: Innovative Clinical Developments By 3+ Global Leaders Delveinsight Featuring Enceladus Pharmaceuticals, Kintara Therapeutics, Symic Bio

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Arteriovenous (AV) Fistula Pipeline 2025"DelveInsight's,“Arteriovenous (AV) Fistula – Pipeline Insight, 2025,” report provides comprehensive insights about 3+ companies and 3+ pipeline drugs in Arteriovenous (AV) Fistula pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

With arteriovenous (AV) fistula becoming increasingly prevalent worldwide and contributing to comorbidities such as diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and certain cancers, there is a rising demand for safer and more effective treatment options. According to DelveInsight, over three pharmaceutical and biotech companies are actively developing more than three therapeutic candidates targeting AV fistula. These therapies are in various stages of clinical and preclinical development, reflecting strong innovation and a commitment to addressing this critical public health issue.

DelveInsight's“Arteriovenous (AV) Fistula Pipeline Insight 2025” offers a comprehensive analysis of the current R&D landscape. The report examines clinical trial progress, emerging therapies, mechanisms of action, competitive positioning, and key company initiatives. It serves as an essential resource for stakeholders-including researchers, healthcare investors, and decision-makers-seeking insights into the evolving AV fistula therapeutics market and the innovations shaping its future.

Explore the Cutting-Edge Landscape of Arteriovenous (AV) Fistula Drug Development

Key Takeaways from the Arteriovenous (AV) Fistula Pipeline Report



DelveInsight's arteriovenous (AV) fistula pipeline report highlights an active landscape, with over three companies developing more than three therapeutic candidates for AV fistula treatment.

In April 2025, Sonavex, Inc. received FDA 510(k) clearance for its EchoMap device, which uses 3D ultrasound technology to provide quantitative measurements of blood flow and other key vascular parameters at the point of care. This device is designed to improve the evaluation and management of vascular access, including AV fistulas, by delivering real-time, accurate data. Leading companies in the AV fistula field-including Enceladus Pharmaceuticals, Kintara Therapeutics, Symic Bio, and others-are actively developing therapies to enhance treatment options. Promising pipeline candidates under investigation include liposome-encapsulated prednisolone and several others at various stages of development.

Arteriovenous (AV) Fistula Overview:

An arteriovenous (AV) fistula is an abnormal connection between an artery and a vein, allowing blood to flow directly from the artery into the vein, bypassing the capillaries. While small AV fistulas-commonly occurring in the arms, legs, lungs, kidneys, or brain-generally pose minimal health risks, larger untreated fistulas can lead to serious complications. AV fistulas can develop anywhere in the body but are most frequently found in the head, neck, spine, and liver. They may be present from birth (congenital) or arise later due to factors such as cardiac catheterization complications, penetrating injuries, or genetic conditions.

In certain situations, vascular surgeons intentionally create AV fistulas to provide access for dialysis in patients with advanced kidney disease. Diagnosis typically involves a thorough clinical evaluation, detailed medical history, and imaging studies such as duplex ultrasound, CT angiography, or magnetic resonance angiography (MRA).

Small AV fistulas often only require routine monitoring, as they may close on their own. Larger fistulas, however, may require interventions such as endovascular embolization, ultrasound-guided compression, microsurgical repair, or stereotactic radiosurgery.

Download the Arteriovenous (AV) Fistula sample report to know in detail about the Arteriovenous (AV) Fistula treatment market

Arteriovenous (AV) Fistula Pipeline Analysis

The Arteriovenous (AV) Fistula pipeline insights report 2025, provides insights into:



Provides comprehensive insights into key companies developing therapies in the Arteriovenous (AV) Fistula Market.

Categorizes Arteriovenous (AV) Fistula therapeutic companies by development stage: early, mid, and late-stage.

Highlights major companies involved in targeted therapy development, including both active and inactive (paused/discontinued) projects.

Reviews emerging Arteriovenous (AV) Fistula drugs under development based on:



Stage of development



Arteriovenous (AV) Fistula Route of administration



Target receptor



Monotherapy vs. combination therapy



Arteriovenous (AV) Fistula Mechanism of action

Molecular type

Offers detailed analysis of:



Company-to-company and company-academia collaborations



Arteriovenous (AV) Fistula Licensing agreements Funding and investment activities supporting future Arteriovenous (AV) Fistula market advancement.

Unlock key insights into emerging Arteriovenous (AV) Fistula therapies and market strategies here:

Arteriovenous (AV) Fistula Emerging Drugs

Liposome encapsulated prednisolone: Enceladus Pharmaceuticals

Liposome-encapsulated prednisolone, an inhibitor of arachidonic acid, is being evaluated in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of arteriovenous (AV) fistula. In preclinical studies using mouse models, this liposomal formulation of prednisolone demonstrated the ability to decrease vascular inflammation and support outward remodeling of the vein.

Arteriovenous (AV) Fistula Pipeline Therapeutic Assessment

Arteriovenous (AV) Fistula Assessment by Product Type

. Mono

. Combination

. Mono/Combination

Arteriovenous (AV) Fistula By Stage

. Late-stage products (Phase III)

. Mid-stage products (Phase II)

. Early-stage product (Phase I) along with the details of

. Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates

. Discontinued & Inactive candidates

Arteriovenous (AV) Fistula Assessment by Route of Administration

. Oral

. Parenteral

. Intravenous

. Subcutaneous

. Topical

Arteriovenous (AV) Fistula Assessment by Molecule Type

. Recombinant fusion proteins

. Small molecule

. Monoclonal antibody

. Peptide

. Polymer

. Gene therapy

Download sample pages to get an in-depth assessment of the emerging Arteriovenous (AV) Fistula therapies and key Arteriovenous (AV) Fistula companies

Table of Contents

1. Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Arteriovenous (AV) Fistula Current Treatment Patterns

4. Arteriovenous (AV) Fistula - DelveInsight's Analytical Perspective

5. Therapeutic Assessment

6. Arteriovenous (AV) Fistula Late-Stage Products (Phase-III)

7. Arteriovenous (AV) Fistula Mid-Stage Products (Phase-II)

8. Early Stage Products (Phase-I)

9. Pre-clinical Products and Discovery Stage Products

10. Inactive Products

11. Dormant Products

12. Arteriovenous (AV) Fistula Discontinued Products

13. Arteriovenous (AV) Fistula Product Profiles

14. Arteriovenous (AV) Fistula Key Companies

15. Arteriovenous (AV) Fistula Key Products

16. Dormant and Discontinued Products

17. Arteriovenous (AV) Fistula Unmet Needs

18. Arteriovenous (AV) Fistula Future Perspectives

19. Arteriovenous (AV) Fistula Analyst Review

20. Appendix

21. Report Methodology

Request the sample PDF to get detailed insights about the Arteriovenous (AV) Fistula pipeline reports offerings

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.