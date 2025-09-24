Cardiac Amyloidosis Pipeline 2025: Pioneering Clinical Developments By 20+ Global Leaders Delveinsight Featuring Eidos Therapeutics, Intellia Therapeutics, Novo Nordisk, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Cardiac Amyloidosis Pipeline 2025"DelveInsight's, "Cardiac Amyloidosis- Pipeline Insight, 2025,” report provides comprehensive insights about 20+ companies and 20+ pipeline drugs in Cardiac Amyloidosis pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

As Cardiac amyloidosis continues to rise globally and contributes to comorbidities like diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and certain cancers, the demand for safer and more effective therapies is increasing. DelveInsight reports that the Cardiac amyloidosis pipeline includes over 20 pharmaceutical and biotech companies developing more than 100 therapeutic candidates. These treatments are in various stages of clinical and preclinical development, highlighting significant innovation and dedication to addressing this critical health challenge.

The“Cardiac Amyloidosis Pipeline Insight 2025” report by DelveInsight provides a comprehensive analysis of the R&D landscape, covering clinical trial progress, emerging therapies, mechanisms of action, competitive positioning, and key company strategies. It serves as an essential resource for researchers, healthcare investors, and decision-makers seeking insights into the evolving Cardiac amyloidosis therapeutics market and the breakthroughs shaping its future.

Explore the Cutting-Edge Landscape of Cardiac amyloidosis Drug Development

Key Takeaways from the Cardiac amyloidosis Pipeline Report



DelveInsight's Cardiac Amyloidosis pipeline report highlights a dynamic landscape with over 20 active companies developing more than 20 therapeutic candidates for the treatment of Cardiac amyloidosis.

In March 2025, the U.S. FDA approved Vutrisiran (Amvuttra) from Alnylam Pharmaceuticals for managing ATTR-CM. Earlier, in November 2024, the FDA approved Acoramidis (Attruby) by BridgeBio Pharma for treating both hereditary and wild-type ATTR-CM. Key players in the Cardiac amyloidosis space, including Eidos Therapeutics, Intellia Therapeutics, Novo Nordisk, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Precision Biosciences, Prothena, Caelum Biosciences, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Attralus, and others, are actively advancing novel therapies to enhance the treatment landscape. Promising pipeline candidates in various stages of development include Acoramidis, NTLA-2001, and several others.

Cardiac amyloidosis Overview:

Cardiac amyloidosis is a significant contributor to restrictive cardiomyopathy, often manifesting as rapidly progressing diastolic dysfunction in a heart that is not dilated. Despite its serious consequences, it is frequently underrecognized, and diagnosis requires a high level of clinical suspicion, with cardiac imaging serving as a key diagnostic tool.

Amyloid deposits impact the heart in multiple ways. Interstitial accumulation thickens and stiffens the ventricular walls, causing diastolic dysfunction. In AL amyloidosis, deposits in small coronary vessels may lead to angina or, rarely, myocardial infarction. Amyloid buildup in the atria can alter their structure, increasing the likelihood of atrial fibrillation and the formation of clots, raising the risk of embolic events even in the absence of arrhythmias. Furthermore, toxic light chains can damage cardiac muscle cells through oxidative stress.

Download the Cardiac amyloidosis sample report to know in detail about the Cardiac amyloidosis treatment market

Cardiac amyloidosis Pipeline Analysis

The Cardiac amyloidosis pipeline insights report 2025, provides insights into:



Provides comprehensive insights into key companies developing therapies in the Cardiac amyloidosis Market.

Categorizes Cardiac amyloidosis therapeutic companies by development stage: early, mid, and late-stage.

Highlights major companies involved in targeted therapy development, including both active and inactive (paused/discontinued) projects.

Reviews emerging Cardiac amyloidosis drugs under development based on:



Stage of development



Cardiac amyloidosis Route of administration



Target receptor



Monotherapy vs. combination therapy



Cardiac amyloidosis Mechanism of action

Molecular type

Offers detailed analysis of:



Company-to-company and company-academia collaborations



Cardiac amyloidosis Licensing agreements Funding and investment activities supporting future Cardiac amyloidosis market advancement.

Unlock key insights into emerging Cardiac amyloidosis therapies and market strategies here:

Cardiac amyloidosis Emerging Drugs

Acoramidis: Eidos Therapeutics

Eidos Therapeutics is advancing Acoramidis (AG10), a small-molecule therapy developed at Stanford University, which is designed to robustly stabilize transthyretin (TTR). The drug emulates the naturally protective T119M TTR variant, enhancing protein stability roughly 40 times compared to the native form by forming unique central bonds. Preclinical studies demonstrated that Acoramidis binds to the same central sites on TTR tetramers as the T119M variant, a mechanism thought to underlie its potent stabilizing properties.

NTLA-2001: Intellia Therapeutics

NTLA-2001 is the first systemically delivered CRISPR/Cas9 therapy designed for precise gene editing in humans. It specifically targets liver cells to inactivate the TTR gene, reducing the production of misfolded TTR protein that accumulates in tissues and causes the serious, potentially life-threatening complications associated with ATTR amyloidosis.

Cardiac amyloidosis Pipeline Therapeutic Assessment

Cardiac amyloidosis Assessment by Product Type

. Mono

. Combination

. Mono/Combination

Cardiac amyloidosis By Stage

. Late-stage products (Phase III)

. Mid-stage products (Phase II)

. Early-stage product (Phase I) along with the details of

. Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates

. Discontinued & Inactive candidates

Cardiac amyloidosis Assessment by Route of Administration

. Oral

. Parenteral

. Intravenous

. Subcutaneous

. Topical

Cardiac amyloidosis Assessment by Molecule Type

. Recombinant fusion proteins

. Small molecule

. Monoclonal antibody

. Peptide

. Polymer

. Gene therapy

Download sample pages to get an in-depth assessment of the emerging Cardiac amyloidosis therapies and key Cardiac amyloidosis companies

Table of Contents

1. Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Cardiac amyloidosis Current Treatment Patterns

4. Cardiac amyloidosis - DelveInsight's Analytical Perspective

5. Therapeutic Assessment

6. Cardiac amyloidosis Late-Stage Products (Phase-III)

7. Cardiac amyloidosis Mid-Stage Products (Phase-II)

8. Early Stage Products (Phase-I)

9. Pre-clinical Products and Discovery Stage Products

10. Inactive Products

11. Dormant Products

12. Cardiac amyloidosis Discontinued Products

13. Cardiac amyloidosis Product Profiles

14. Cardiac amyloidosis Key Companies

15. Cardiac amyloidosis Key Products

16. Dormant and Discontinued Products

17. Cardiac amyloidosis Unmet Needs

18. Cardiac amyloidosis Future Perspectives

19. Cardiac amyloidosis Analyst Review

20. Appendix

21. Report Methodology

Request the sample PDF to get detailed insights about the Cardiac amyloidosis pipeline reports offerings

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.