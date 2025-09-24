Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Wall Street Falls For Second Day, Oil Rises Above $64


2025-09-24 07:10:07
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


New York, Sept 24 (Petra) – U.S. stocks fell for a second straight session on Wednesday, while U.S. crude prices gained more than a dollar.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 171 points to close at 46,121. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite lost 75 points to 22,497, and the S&P 500 shed 19 points to 6,638.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose $1.05 to $64.84 a barrel.

MENAFN24092025000117011021ID1110107656

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search