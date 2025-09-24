Wall Street Falls For Second Day, Oil Rises Above $64

New York, Sept 24 (Petra) – U.S. stocks fell for a second straight session on Wednesday, while U.S. crude prices gained more than a dollar.The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 171 points to close at 46,121. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite lost 75 points to 22,497, and the S&P 500 shed 19 points to 6,638.U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose $1.05 to $64.84 a barrel.

