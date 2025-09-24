Trump's Position Influenced By Meeting With Zelensky Estonian President
He said it seemed that Trump had grown tired of endless conversations with Putin that lead nowhere and he was likely disappointed.
According to Karis, Trump's meeting with Zelensky had an impact.
Karis added that Trump is increasingly convinced that something must be done and that the United States must take action.Read also: Trump's words may influence Russia - Polish Defense Minister
On Tuesday, Trump stated that given Russia's current situation, Ukraine is capable of regaining all the territories seized by the aggressor state. Prior to that, Zelensky met with Trump on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.
Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Stratx Launches Compliance-Aware Routing Protocol For Stablecoins, Rwas, And Cross-Border Settlement
- Kucoin Appeals FINTRAC Decision, Reaffirms Commitment To Compliance
- FBS Analysis Shows Ethereum Positioning As Wall Street's Base Layer
- VCUK Launches New Private Equity And Venture Capital Initiative With A Focus On Europe
- Zebu Live 2025 Welcomes Coinbase, Solana, And Other Leaders Together For UK's Biggest Web3 Summit
- Betfury Is At SBC Summit Lisbon 2025: Affiliate Growth In Focus
- Moonx: The Leading Crypto Trading Platform With X1000 Leverage And Unlimited Meme Coin Access
CommentsNo comment