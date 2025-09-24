Trump's Position Influenced By Meeting With Zelensky Estonian President

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Karis said this in comments to Ukrinform.

He said it seemed that Trump had grown tired of endless conversations with Putin that lead nowhere and he was likely disappointed.

According to Karis, Trump's meeting with Zelensky had an impact.

Karis added that Trump is increasingly convinced that something must be done and that the United States must take action.

On Tuesday, Trump stated that given Russia's current situation, Ukraine is capable of regaining all the territories seized by the aggressor state. Prior to that, Zelensky met with Trump on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

